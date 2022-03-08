Don’t Look Up is the newest film from director Adam McKay, and it tells the story of two astronomers going on a lengthy media tour to warn humanity of an approaching comet that's guaranteed to destroy planet Earth in six months time. While one would expect the news of the impending end of all life to be met with urgent action, the film shows human beings reacting in bafflingly illogical ways; many burrowing their heads and denying the reality while others exploit it for their own personal financial or political advantage.
McKay’s movies are known for their mixture of dramatic and comedic elements, and this film is no different. Don’t Look Up is a political satire that serves as a bleak reflection of the times we live in. The scenario depicted in the film doesn’t feel that different from the way people have recently reacted to life-threatening situations, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing issue of climate change. Like in this film, a disturbingly large percent of the population chooses to deny science, facts, and logic. When we as a species can't agree upon observable, empirical evidence and objective truth, we're leading ourselves towards our own doom.
This is the key idea behind this film. It's satirizing our response to life-threatening disasters, and it would be funny if it weren’t so accurate. This movie is presenting a mirror to society, and showing the ugly truth of how we as a people respond to collective disaster. When faced with a collective catastrophe, the characters in Don't Look Up behave selfishly, disregarding the greater good and considering how the disaster can benefit themselves. The dark humor in the story is these people are mechanizing a self-serving future that won't exist once the comet wipes out all life on the planet.
McKay describes this film as a “blend of broad comedy,” with elements of disaster and horror films. Don’t Look Up is a film with stark tonal shifts. While there's humor throughout, the serious stakes of the situation grounds the entire story in dramatic urgency. The uniqueness of this movie is the tenuous line it wobbles between comedy and drama. It uses humor and heart to address a dire situation, and the mixture of tones is impressive when it’s pulled off well.
This is a film filled with an incredible ensemble cast featuring some of the best actors working today. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence show great pathos as the two scientists, and voices of reason, at the center of the story. Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, and Cate Blanchett each play major characters who see the impending comet as an opportunity to amplify their personal ambitions. Each actor is incredible in their satirical skewering of selfish societal tendencies.
To add authenticity, McKay hired astronomer Amy Mainzer as the Astrotech Advisor for the film. Mainzer is NASA’s principal investigator of “NEOWISE,” a mission that tracks near-Earth objects. She was able to provide the film crew with scientific advice, and even helped support the specifics of certain scenes in the early stages of the screenwriting process. Mainzer also worked closely with DiCaprio so he could convincingly play his character. He studied with her for more than six months alone just to gain a fundamental education about orbital dynamics.
Adam McKay meant for this film to serve as a representation of the way humans have reacted to climate change over the last few decades, with the fast-approaching comet serving as a metaphor for the increasingly dire effects of the climate crisis. McKay said the origin of this film came from his “burgeoning terror about the climate crisis and the fact that we live in a society that tends to place it as the fourth or fifth news story, or in some cases even deny that it's happening, and how horrifying that is, but at the same time preposterously funny.” He wanted to capture this idea in a way that would garner the attention of audiences.
Since the film’s release, many climate scientists have expressed a favorable opinion of the film, particularly in its accuracy of how people treat an objectively catastrophic situation. Like in the movie, numerous people in our society deny the undeniable, sticking their heads in the sand like an ostrich instead of seeing what can be done to solve the problem. Scientist Peter Kalmus commented this film is “the most accurate film about society's terrifying non-response to climate breakdown” he’s ever seen. Another scientist in the field, Michael E. Mann, expressed his support for this film, citing it as a "serious sociopolitical commentary posing as comedy.”
While the comet in the story is meant to represent the climate crisis, the threat of a comet or asteroid striking our planet is also a legitimate one. NASA recently began a program called DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), created to test a method of planetary defense against NEOs (Near Earth Objects). In September 2022, NASA will be sending a space probe to deliberately crash into the minor-planet moon Dimorphos of the double asteroid Didymos to determine the effectiveness of using this transference of momentum technique to deflect a potential future asteroid set on a collision course with Earth.
Don’t Look Up is an ambitious film that will certainly not be for everyone. Some will find the bleakness of it to be too much while others will find its message of urgency to be vital and profound. It's a sadly plausible film about selfishness, vanity, and collective denial in the face of communal calamity. It asks audiences to laugh at their own doom while also asking them to do something about it.
While McKay seems to be scolding humanity with this film, it's not merely a pessimistic view of our current world. It's a call to action. It's asking people to question our current culture and society, and to seek a better future that embraces truth, science, and objective reality. It's not a comfortable movie to watch and forget about your troubles. It wants the viewer to reflect on our collective troubles and improve ourselves as a species. Hope isn't lost, but it's teetering on the brink, and this film is doing its small part to push the pendulum in the right direction.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.I