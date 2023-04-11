Film: High and Low (1963)
Director: Akira Kurosawa
Cast: Toshiro Mifune, Kyoko Kagawa, Tatsuya Mihashi, Tatsuya Nakadai, Yutaka Sada
How to Watch: HBO Max
Runtime: 143 minutes
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Awards: Golden Globe Nomination for Best Foreign Film
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. High and Low celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.
High & Low is the 1963 crime thriller from legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa. The film stars Toshiro Mifune as Kingo Gondo, a wealthy industrialist whose family becomes the target of a ruthless criminal. He's informed his son has been kidnapped and he will have to pay a large sum for him to be returned. It's immediately discovered his son is safe at home, and the kidnapper accidentally took the chauffeur’s son by accident. The captor still insists Gondo pays or the child dies. The movie mixes one part thriller with two parts crime drama, and imbues all of it with thought-provoking social commentary.
High & Low is one of the best crime thrillers ever made. The suspense is on par with the best work from Alfred Hitchcock, and the widescreen cinematography is beautiful. This is a movie that always keeps you guessing, while also maintaining a fascination with how the community works together to try to capture the kidnapper. This isn't simply a straightforward crime story though. It's a film that explores social hierarchies, class divisions, and income inequality. It uses the crime genre to examine these larger societal issues. It features memorable moments such as a suspenseful train scene, and unforgettable imagery like the kidnapper’s head emerging from a huge bundle of flowers and a single shock of color as the police get closer to catching the criminal.
Like the opposites indicated by the film’s title, this movie is largely about binaries; high and low, good and evil, wealth and poverty. Of course, nothing is as simple as “this or that” and the movie spends ample time exploring the gray area that exists between these binaries.
The film’s structure also has a binary structure, with the story split into two distinct halves. This was quite common in Kurosawa’s films, especially his later work. It would often feel like two separate films that were connected, but still different from each other. High and Low has two halves that are diametrically opposed, but their contradictions compliment each other, and helps the film to feel both confined and sprawling.
The first half of this movie takes place almost entirely in one room. This is the “High” section of the film because everything occurs in the home of Gondo, high up on a hill overlooking the city as he and the team of investigators determine how to deal with the kidnapping situation. Since we never leave the location, we're trapped in there with the characters, and we feel the claustrophobia of their dire circumstances. Gondo and the police officers move around the room like chess pieces, anticipating their opponent’s next move as they think about their own. The large glass windows provide a clear glimpse of the city below, and serve as a visual representation of the division between the haves and have-nots.
The second half of the movie is the “Low” section, as the police and investigators scour the streets and slums of the city to find the criminal. The movie really opens up and explores the sprawling landscape of the city on the ground level, posing a stark contrast to the stifling constrictions of the single location from the first half. This part of the movie is pure police procedural, and the “main character” from the first half (Gondo) is hardly even seen.
This second half is remarkable for how it portrays the police force as a unified front working together to solve the case, like a mythical creature with multiple heads branching off from a single body. This portrayal of the police force as a unified organism is exemplified in multiple memorable shots in the movie. At different points in the story, we see 20-30 officers in a room as they’re being briefed on the case, or receiving new information. Several times, they all react in the same way and the effects are magnificent. Like synchronized swimmers, seeing their unified movements is impressive and reflective of their concerted collective efforts to catch the criminal.
This film’s title has multiple meanings. On the surface, it's referring to the police searching “high and low” for the criminal. It also refers to Gondo’s house “high” on the hill and the impoverished slums down “low” in the city. The film’s Japanese title is Tengoku to jigoku, which translates to Heaven and Hell. This refers to another binary, and also indicates what the experiences feel like for those with and without wealth.
Class disparity is one of the primary concerns of this movie. The “Low” section of the film is introduced with the stark imagery of the slums reflected in a garbage-infested river. We go from the highest highs to the lowest lows, including a foray into “dope alley,” which offers a glimpse into the dark underbelly of addiction and crime. We come to find out the criminal targeted Gondo because his house was clearly visible from the slums, and he felt its existence was a taunting image of the wealth gap between them. In trying to kidnap Gondo’s son, the criminal was attempting to bring the inconveniences of the “low” to someone living on “high.”
Interestingly, Kurosawa’s films almost never had a single script. He would write multiple versions of the same story, and sometimes wouldn’t decide which one to use until the day before filming. He was an artist who was always exploring the idea of the truth, and he treated that pursuit with realistic malleability; adjusting as necessary along the way and never claiming to have all the answers. The final scene in this movie had multiple versions, and while we will never know what the alternate ones may have been, the one we’re left with is quite possibly the best scene in the movie. Spoilers ahead in the next paragraph.
The final scene in High and Low takes place in a prison, with the kidnapper having been caught and facing the death penalty. He's face to face with Gondo; their bodies only separated by a window between them. As with the binaries throughout the movie, the men are divided, but they also come together. This is represented visually, as we see the kidnapper’s face reflected in the glass, and it appears directly next to Gondo’s; almost overlapping it. With the reflection, we see the two men are facing themselves as much as each other.
High and Low is one of the only Kurosawa films to be set in the modern era. The world it examines is one of deep divisions, but it also strives to understand what unites us as human beings. With a claustrophobic first half and a sprawling second half, the movie explores the paradoxical nature of humanity itself. This film is a narratively-fragmented modern day meditation on the complex problems that face society, and for that, it will remain relevant for many years to come.
