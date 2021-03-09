“Dick Johnson is Dead” is a life-affirming film about death.
Kirsten Johnson is a cinematographer and camera operator working in the field of documentary filmmaking. Her father, Dick Johnson, was recently diagnosed with rapidly-progressing Alzheimer’s Disease. Soon after, Kirsten had a dream in which there was a man in a casket and he sat up and said, “I'm Dick Johnson and I'm not dead yet". The next day, Kirsten pitched an idea to her father. She said, “Dad, what if we make a movie where we kill you over and over again until you really die?" And he laughed.
This documentary features footage of Dick Johnson dealing with his disease, and combines it with comical, staged sequences of his “death”. While the premise sounds dark (and it is), the movie finds humor and catharsis in confronting death directly and proves to be therapeutic for both the father and daughter in the story. Even though death is the subject, the film is ultimately hopeful and uplifting. It helps Dick and Kirsten prepare for the inevitable, both emotionally and logistically.
Dick Johnson is an extremely affable individual. This makes the documentary quite enjoyable to watch, as he maintains his positive disposition despite increasingly challenging circumstances. He goes along with the conceit of the film because he loves his daughter, and this love can truly be felt when watching the movie.
The film is creative and innovative in its structure, and incorporates Johnson family photographs and home movies to provide a more well-rounded vision of their history together. This footage also includes footage of Kirsten’s mother (and Dick’s wife), who died from Alzheimer’s disease in 2007. This footage helps to keep her memory alive, and “Dick Johnson is Dead”, as a film, aims to do the same for Kirsten’s father. This documentary is, in itself, an act of love from Kirsten to her father. It is profoundly moving, and examines the lifetime of memories from which families are made.
The movie features excellent voice-over work from Kirsten, who describes the events depicted, as well as her thoughts and feelings about them. One highlight includes a section in which Kirsten says, “It would be so easy if loving only gave us the beautiful, but what loving demands is that we face the fear of losing each other” and “when it gets messy, we hold each other close and defiantly celebrate our brief moments of joy.” The film includes several shots of Johnson creating these audio recordings. The final shot in the documentary is one of the sweetest moments, and it’s during one of these recording sessions.
“Dick Johnson is Dead” is an incredible documentary film about life, death, memory, and family. It is a loving tribute to the bond between a father and daughter. It is sentimental, while also being quite funny. In talking about death, it celebrates life. It offers a unique perspective on mortality, and asks the audience to appreciate our loved ones for as long as we possibly can.
“Dick Johnson is Dead” premiered to universal acclaim at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It currently maintains a 100% perfect score of aggregated critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s been nominated for several awards, and is currently on the shortlist for being nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary. The Academy Award nominations will be announced on March 15, and “Dick Johnson is Dead” is expected to earn a nomination.
Kirsten John is an accomplished documentary filmmaker, cinematographer, and camera operator. Her previous directing effort, Cameraperson, was about her career and the power of the camera. Her notable cinematography work includes Oscar-winning documentary “Citizenfour”, about NSA-whistleblower Edward Snowden, and Oscar-nominated “The Invisible War”, an investigative documentary about the epidemic of rape of soldiers within the U.S. military.
Cinema Styles: "Dick Johnson is Dead" is Full of Life
By Bobby Styles
