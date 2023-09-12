Film: Bruiser (2023)
Director: Miles Warren
Cast: Jalyn Hall, Trevante Rhodes, Shamier Anderson, Shinelle Azoroh
How to Watch: Hulu
Runtime: 97 minutes
Rating: R
Genre: Drama
Awards: Independent Spirit Award Nomination for Best Supporting Performance (Rhodes)
Bruiser is the feature film debut from director Miles Warren. It's an independent movie about a 14-year-old boy named Darious (Hall), and his struggle to figure out where he came from and where he’s going. He's pulled between the two father figures in his life, and their divergent influences upon him. Bruiser is an expansion of Warren’s 2021 short film of the same name, and it's largely based on his own life experience.
Bruiser is a tension-filled coming-of-age movie that focuses on toxic masculinity and generational trauma. One of Darious’ primary struggles in the story is how to respond to being bullied at his school. The man who raised him, his adoptive father Malcolm (Anderson), represents the rational, calculated approach. Darious’ recently-resurfaced biological father Porter (Rhodes) suggests violence is the answer. Together, the two men are external representations of the internal struggle Darious is experiencing.
This film takes a familiar story of nature versus nurture, and makes it unique and compelling. Utilizing an unsettling score, this film explores the nuances of parent-child relationships, and does so with a multitude of tonal shifts and beautiful complexity. This movie shows the gradual loss of one’s innocence, and the often unpredictable ways children behave as they grow and become the people they will be for the rest of their lives.
This film is focused on the ways adults can influence the young people in their lives. What's left unsaid can often be as impactful as what's said, and actions can frequently prove to be more influential than any words at all. This is a movie concerned with the consequences of actions, and the chain reaction they can have on the people around us.
Bruiser gets its title from the lingering effects of the emotional and physical pain suffered by the various characters. The lasting effects of our choices can sometimes leave metaphorical bruises on those we care about the most. This is represented by the final scene in this film, which also highlights the aforementioned struggle between the two father figures in Darious’ life. The scene features the two men physically brawling on the side of a road, with light intermittently passing over them as cars periodically drive by. We only see flashes of their violence, as their behavior is literally and symbolically shrouded in darkness. As this fight plays out, Darious is sitting there watching; an innocent bystander to the chaotic physical manifestation of the internal struggle he’s been experiencing throughout the movie.
The performances in this film really help to elevate the overall quality. Newcomer Jalyn Hall is the thread that holds this movie together, here playing the complex Darious at the center of the story. At the 2023 African American Film Critics Association Awards, Hall won the Emerging Face Award for his performances in this movie and 2022’s Till,in which he played the tragic, titular real-life character of Emmett Till. Trevante Rhodes is also notable as the mysterious drifter with a violent past, and Darious’ biological father. Rhodes is most famous for his role in the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning 2016 film Moonlight. His character here is far different from the one he plays in that movie, and this suggests an extensive range as an actor Rhodes is just beginning to harness.
Bruiser is a heartbreaking and heart-pounding fable of growing up and growing into who you are as a human being. It's an unflinching examination of the far-reaching effects of multi-generational toxic masculinity, and a compassionate profile of a young man discovering his place in the world. Miles Warren is an exciting new voice in cinema, and Bruiseris just the beginning.