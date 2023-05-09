Film: Badlands (1973)
Director: Terrence Malick
Cast: Martin Sheen, Sissy Spacek, Warren Oates, Ramon Bieri
How to Watch: TCM
Runtime: 94
Rating: PG
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Romance
Awards: San Sebastián Film Festival - Best Director and Best Actor (Sheen), BAFTA Awards - Nomination for Most Promising Newcomer (Spacek)
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. Badlands celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Badlands is the 1973 feature film debut from poetic filmmaker Terrence Malick. It tells the story of Kit (Sheen), a rebellious, charismatic drifter as he begins courting Holly (Spacek), an impressionable teenager living in a small town in South Dakota. Holly’s father disapproves of their relationship, and Kit reacts by killing the man and running off with Holly. Kit proceeds to go on a killing spree, with Holly by his side the entire time. The script was based on the true story of the Charles Starkweather and Caril-Ann Fugate killing spree of 1958.
Badlands is one of the great debuts in film history. It combines first love with violence, and tells its unique story in a way that feels both otherworldly and enigmatic. Like Malick’s other movies, this one starts in “Eden” and ends in “Hell.” It tells the story in an ethereal manner that makes all of it seem stuck in a dream. Unlike other movies that deal with similar stories, the violence here is not sensationalized. Malick creates a deliberately slow pace, and undercuts the thrill of the violence by making it brutal and unpleasant.
Badlands set the standard for what to expect with a Terrence Malick movie. Malick’s films are known for the poetic beauty of their visuals, with a particular focus on nature. Malick will often intercut his primary story with seemingly inconsequential shots of landscapes, plants, and wildlife. This can make his movies feel like they’re connected to the larger context of all life on Earth, but his detractors will say it deviates too much from the story that's being focused upon. Malick possesses a clear affinity for the natural world, and as his career has progressed, he has had increasing interest in how his characters fit within the larger frame of all natural existence.
Terrence Malick gave several interviews during this film’s release, and provided insight into his process; something he would not often do later in his career. Badlands is concerned with the intersection between innocence and evil. Malick pointed out Kit and Holly think of themselves as living in a fairy tale, and he felt this was appropriate, as many children’s books like Treasure Island are filled with violence. He also wanted this movie to have a fairy tale tone so as to “take a little of the sharpness out of the violence but still keep its dreamy quality.” Badlands is a thoughtful examination of violence, and an interrogation of the ways criminals are often treated like celebrities.
When Kit is eventually caught by law enforcement, the movie doesn't end. It lingers on for another 20 minutes, and this is crucial to the story being told. The officers that arrest Kit are infatuated with him, and repeatedly ask him questions about his life and interests. They compliment him by saying he looks like James Dean, and they cheer when Kit gives them souvenirs from his pockets. When he gets boarded onto a plane to be taken to prison, they all wave to him and wish him luck. The whole thing is quite startling, but sadly unsurprising for modern audiences that see entire television series being made to immortalize horrific serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer.
This movie feels novelistic in structure, and that's mostly thanks to another staple of Malick movies: understated narration that shows the inner thoughts of the characters. Sissy Spacek’s voice over work for Holly is beautifully written, and almost feels like a character in its own right. Holly rarely says much out loud, so when we hear intricate concepts coming from her narration, it reveals complexity that's not readily apparent on the surface. The calm and peaceful voiceover stands in stark contrast to the violence she's often describing and accessory to, and also serves to be unsettling in its deadpan delivery. Her narration is one of the highlights of the movie. It provides an intimacy with her character while also calling attention to the isolation she feels throughout the story.
Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek are perfectly cast in this movie. Sheen’s faux-confidence and Spacek’s innocent act make for compelling performances in this complex story. Sheen believes this is his finest film, and it’s easy to see why. He imbues Kit with both apathy and charisma, and is terrifying as the face of nonchalant violence. This film sparked the beginning of an illustrious career for him, and even features the film debuts of his two sons (Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez) as uncredited boys playing under a lamp post.
Sissy Spacek was the first person cast in this movie because her character is so vital to the story, especially with her voice over providing so much of the film’s uniqueness. Malick found Spacek’s natural accent and the way she carried herself to be precisely what he was looking for, and even included aspects about her real life into the character. This film ended up changing Spacek’s life. It was on this set she met her future husband, Jack Fisk, the movie’s production designer. They have gone on to make nearly a dozen films together and remain married to this day.
Badlands has so many notable aspects it’s easy to overlook the impeccable score. One track in particular, “Gassenhauer,” was composed by Carl Orff. It’s a simple, but unforgettable melody, and it was reused in 1993 for Tony Scott’s True Romance. That film was highly influenced by Badlands, along with other 90’s crime-romance movies like Natural Born Killers and Wild at Heart.
Badlands gets its title from the murders Kit commits across the country, and also from the area of South Dakota literally known as the Badlands. The landscape stretches on endlessly in this movie, and in a way, it becomes an additional character in itself. The endless and expansive landscape is gorgeous but its banal nature envelopes the characters and is reflective of the banality of evil on display in the movie.
Badlands was made during the brief time Hollywood was giving American filmmakers full creative control over their movies. It’s no surprise this era produced some of the best American movies ever made. This was a time when directors were taking big risks with ambitious films about morally ambiguous characters.
Terrence Malick was 29-years-old when he made this movie. It began one of the strangest careers in film history, and introduced audiences to one of the most philosophical directors in existence. Malick toys around with filming during the “magic hour” (aka sunset) with this movie. His follow-up, Days of Heaven (1978) was famously shot almost exclusively during the golden hour. After that movie, Malick took a two decade break, and returned in 1998 with another masterpiece: The Thin Red Line. As his frequency of films picked up in the early 2010’s, the coherency of his plots seems to diminish with each one. His recent work is intriguing for its experimental nature, but they’re more like a collage of ideas than anything resembling a cohesive story. Badlands is easily his most conventional film, and even with that in mind, it’s quite unlike any other movie.
As great as this movie is, it did have a tumultuous production. Malick fired two cinematographers during filming before landing on a third. He also fired his first editor, and replaced him with an editor named Billy Weber. Weber, and production designer Jack Fisk, evidently work well with Malick, as both have worked on every subsequent project Malick has done. One major incident that occurred during production was when they were filming the scene with fire. The fire got out of control, destroying one of the cameras and severely injuring the effects supervisor. On top of all this, Malick’s team ran out of money mid-production. They began shooting on private properties without authorization. They had the IRS and various police departments out looking for them, making them “on the run” just like the characters in the movie.
Badlands is a poetic hybrid of hopeful romance and nihilistic sociopathy. It's a movie that has big ideas about life, love, and death. It's a story of two lost souls flitting about the endless expanse of the American landscape, and a thoughtful juxtaposition of brutal violence with natural beauty. It’s a classic of American cinema, and the starting line for some of cinema’s greatest artists.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.