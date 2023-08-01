Film: Barbie (2023)
Director: Greta Gerwig
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell
How to Watch: In Theaters
Runtime: 114 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Genre: Fantasy, Comedy, Musical
Barbie is a fantasy-comedy film directed by American auteur Greta Gerwig. Based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, it's the first live-action Barbie film after numerous animated direct-to-video and streaming movies. This film follows Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis. Barbie’s opening weekend gross of $162 million marked the biggest opening ever for a film helmed by a female director. As of this publication, it has surpassed $600 million, and is on track to cross $1 billion.
Barbie is a strange and subversive examination of the cross-section between femininity, capitalism, and existentialism. It's a surprisingly deep exploration of what it means to be real and authentic in an increasingly fabricated and commercialized society. It's a “Trojan Horse” of a film, using its glossy exterior to deliver a sneakily transgressive storyline of self-discovery and gender equality. It's one of the most inventive examples of utilizing entertaining intellectual property (in this case, a famous toy brand) to communicate a filmmaker’s philosophical point of view. It's also much weirder, funnier, and genuine than one might expect. Utilizing meta humor and an off-kilter sensibility, this film itself is a misfit toy of seemingly incongruous parts that somehow work together. By its very nature, this is a film designed to sell dolls, but it's also an insightful and thoughtful inquiry into the meaning of life.
As Gerwig began working on this movie, her first calls were to costume designer Jacqueline Durran and set designer Sarah Greenwood. They were key collaborators in the creation of “Barbieland,” the fantasy world Barbie inhabits. Barbieland is a marvel of practical effects and human creativity. While creating the set and costumes, Gerwig’s team consistently used the term “authentically artificial” to describe their end goal. Gerwig has also described the Barbie toy as being “wonderfully too much” and she wanted that to be reflected in the maximalism of Barbieland. The set design team handmade the majority of the set pieces, and they were inspired by the soundstage musicals of the 1950’s. Those films, along with this one, construct entirely new realities from scratch, adding a sense of artificiality but also full creative control. The attention to detail in this film, particularly in Barbieland, is an impressive achievement in its own right. Their achievements are assisted by the fantastic cinematography from Rodrigo Prieto.
Barbie is a critique of the patriarchal systems in our society that often attempt to suppress women. Barbieland is portrayed as a matriarchal society; an unquestioned utopia for the women living in it. When all of that is shaken up, especially with the satirical section of Ken discovering the concept of the patriarchy, Gerwig skewers the ridiculousness of a community that treats half its citizens as inferior. This film is concerned with the negative effects the patriarchy has on both men and women. It's also a movie that navigates the complicated terrain of what it means to be feminine, and the ever-changing and contradicting expectations women face in our society.
Barbie is an existential examination of what it means to be alive, and by extension, what it means for life to end. This film has a record-scratch moment early on, with Barbie derailing her own party when she wonders aloud if anyone else ever thinks about dying. Barbie’s sudden concern with mortality begins an odyssey of self-discovery for a character with almost no self-awareness. Gerwig says this moment “breaks the movie” and she was interested in “what happens when the bottom falls out.” Later on in the film, a fake commercial for Depression Barbie fills the screen like a mid-movie advertisement. It's one of the most bizarre and laugh-out-loud moments in a film filled with them. This movie is also concerned with free will, and whether we have autonomy or are simply playthings (like Barbie) being moved about by the whims of unseen forces larger than ourselves. Are we sentient, independent beings or are we simply extensions of someone else’s ideas and desires?
This movie focuses on the vast differences of Barbieland and the real world, and the story takes us between these two different realities numerous times. The separation between fantasy and reality is reminiscent of numerous films including The Wizard of Oz (1939), The Truman Show (1998), The Matrix (1999), and Enchanted (2007). With this topic, perhaps the most similar film to Barbie is The Lego Movie (2014). Both films use a tongue-in-cheek approach to the famous toy at the center of their story, with the primary storyline focusing on the humans (and human emotions) that control the inanimate objects.
The performances in Barbie are exceptional across the board. Margot Robbie provides a subtle and nuanced portrayal of a doubt-ridden individual trying to find meaning in her life. Robbie exhibits incredible emotional depth for what's essentially a toy come to life. Robbie utilizes surprising earnestness for the character. Robbie also served as a producer on this film through her production company Lucky Chap Entertainment. She co-founded this company in 2014, and has used her stardom to put on all-female writing workshops and encourage more female directors to take on big budget movies. Robbie’s involvement was a major factor in this film getting the funding it needed, with her specifically advocating for Greta Gerwig and her unique artistic vision.
Ryan Gosling is one of the most versatile actors working today, and his portrayal of Ken is an instantly iconic entry into his filmography. He threatens to steal every scene with his “Kenergy” and “Kenthusiasm.” His performance in this film works so well because of the sincerity with which he approaches even the most ridiculous lines of dialogue. Gosling says he drew influence from his time as a child performer on the Disney show The Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990’s. He says he thought he left that kid behind, but realized he needed his help to make this movie. This film ultimately shows Gosling had what it takes for the role, and proved himself more than “Kenough.”
America Ferrera plays Gloria, the most important “human” character in this movie. She's an underrated actor that has been delivering high-quality performances for two decades now, starting with her stunning turn in her film debut: Real Women Have Curves(2002). Ferrera’s character gradually becomes the protagonist of this movie, and it happens so subtly, one might not notice it until she gives an incredible monologue towards the end of the film. Her speech will likely end up being one of the most memorable and enduring aspects of this movie, as she passionately lists out the ways women are often forced into being walking contradictions.
Ferrera’s character has a daughter named Sasha and their relationship is a central aspect of this film. Relative newcomer Ariana Greenblatt plays Sasha wonderfully, and she serves as a representation of the counterargument people have about the benefits of Barbie. This is a movie that both celebrates and critiques the Barbie brand, acknowledging Barbie has presented young women with examples of viable career options over the years while also providing unrealistic expectations of what a female body should look like. Sasha gives space for the opposing viewpoints to exist, and Gerwig sees the character as a tribute to Gen Z, the young people growing up in our society with a seemingly endless supply of empathy and verve. Gerwig herself has said she's amazed by the intelligence and genuineness of this young generation.
An early scene in Barbiefeatures all the Barbies and Kens greeting one another. It’s nearly one minute of nonstop voices echoing each other with the same names repeated. Despite seemingly void of individuality, the supporting cast of Barbies and Kens helps to round out this movie. Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir are particularly memorable Kens, with Liu’s rivalry with Gosling’s Ken serving as a hilarious chastisement of toxic masculinity. Other standout Barbies include Issae Rae, Dua Lipa, and Kate McKinnon.
McKninnon’s “Weird Barbie” is one we’ve all seen before. It’s the Barbie doll that has been played with too roughly. There are marker stains all over her head, her legs are permanently in the splits, and her haircut has been butchered by an amateur scissor enthusiast. Weird Barbie’s friends and fellow outcasts consist of other discontinued Barbie dolls including Growing Up Skipper, Barbie Video Girl, and Sugar’s Daddy Ken. Two of the most interesting side characters are Alan and Midge. Alan was introduced as Ken’s best friend in 1964, but he's not a well-known doll. Michael Cera plays Alan to awkward perfection. In 1990, Alan was canonically married to Midge, played here by fellow filmmaker Emerald Fennell. Her Oscar-winning 2020 film Promising Young Womanwas an unrelenting indictment of sexual assault against women.
Greta Gerwig is quickly becoming one of the best filmmakers of her generation. Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women[2019] were commercial and critical successes, and received immense amounts of attention during awards season. Time and time again, she has proven herself to be an empathetic and energetic filmmaker that imbues her stories with an enormous amount of life. Her attention to detail is noticeable and admirable. Her strategies as the leader of the film set extend beyond the filming schedule as well.
During production, Gerwig insisted on specific bonding experiences, including slumber parties and “movie church.” All of the Barbies were invited to stay overnight at a London hotel, and every Sunday the entire cast gathered at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill, where they watched films relevant to the Barbie storyline. These films included The Red Shoes (1948), Oklahoma! (1955), Saturday Night Fever (1977), and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964); Gerwig citing the latter’s “tangibility of artifice” as a primary influence on Barbie. Another required viewing was that of 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), and Barbie’s opening scene is a direct copy of several iconic shots from the first 30 minutes of that science fiction classic.
Greta Gerwig’s process as a writer is as intricate as her process as a director. She felt the film originated from the “deep isolation of the pandemic” and Barbie’s dialogue of “do you guys ever think about dying?” was one of the centerpieces she built the story around. Gerwig has described this film as “about being human” and she hopes this movie can help “instill confidence in young girls.” She was partially inspired by the 1994 non-fiction book Reviving Opheliaby Mary Pipher, which accounts the effects of societal pressures on American adolescent girls. She chose to keep a scene featuring Robbie's Barbie telling an older woman she's beautiful after being requested to remove it, as she felt the scene epitomized "the heart of the movie."
Gerwig was also intrigued by the idea of humans creating and playing with dolls, putting us “in constant conversation with inanimate objects.” She was also influenced by her own complicated childhood experiences with Barbie dolls, and she hoped to explore the controversial nature of the doll with this film. She aspired to celebrate the feminism behind Barbie’s independence while also acknowledging the negative effects it had on her own body image, and that of many other young people. With this movie, Greta Geriwg is deliberately juxtaposing contradictory messages.
Greta Gerwig co-wrote this movie with her longtime partner (and creative partner), Noah Baumbach. He's an established and respected film director in his own right, making incredible films like Marriage Story (2019) and The Squid and The Whale (2005). The two creative juggernauts first collaborated as writers on the charming 2013 film Frances Ha, starring Gerwig herself in the title role. By all accounts, Gerwig and Baumbach could not be more different than Barbie and Ken, but it’s intriguing a film so heavily focused on the dynamics between men and women was written together by a real life couple. Their unlikely avatars can be seen as topsy turvy versions of themselves. Gerwig has said Barbieuses a method of maximalism to deliver a message of minimalism, and this sounds like a mixture of the dynamic between these two individuals. Gerwig has described herself as an extrovert and her partner as an introvert. She says she “flings (herself) at life” and he “kind of takes his time,” but they both share the love and passion for movies as an artform.
Barbie is subversive pop-filmmaking at its finest, utilizing self-ascribed unhinged anarchism to explore what it means to be a human being. Barbie, the film and the doll, is a contradiction at constant odds with itself. This movie is a sumptuous feast for the senses while also serving as a sobering act of resistance and a tribute to women everywhere. It's a relentless social satire hidden within an exuberant musical comedy. Towards the end of the film, Rhea Pearlman makes an appearance as Ruth Handler, the woman who invented the Barbie doll. She says humans have only one ending, but that ideas live forever. Greta Gerwig’s Barbieis a spectacular work of the imagination, and one that has the potential to endure for many years to come.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teachers the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.