Film: Barbarian (2022)
Director: Zach Cregger
Cast: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler
How to Watch: HBO Max
Runtime: 102 minutes
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Rating: R
Cinema Styles: Barbarian is savagely unpredictable
Barbarianis the feature directorial debut of Zach Cregger, and one of the most refreshingly surprising horror films in recent memory. It's one of the greatest success stories of 2022. Made on a $4.5 million budget, the movie grossed more than $45 million in theaters, and is now enjoying a successful streaming run on HBO Max. The story starts at an Airbnb; a modern setting that has not commonly been used in the horror genre. Cleverly, the film’s title only uses letters contained in “airbnb.” When Tess (Campbell) arrives at the house she has booked, she discovers it has already been booked by another guest named Keith (Skarsgård). A dark secret lies submerged in the house, and things aren't what they seem to be in the rental unit.
Barbarian is a dread-drenched descent into the darkest recesses of the unknown. The horrifying elements are all the more disturbing because of their plausible believability. Terror hides in the shadows, and is meant to represent the unknowable dangers that can lurk around the corner of every new situation or human interaction. Many dangerous scenarios that we encounter in life don't appear to be threatening on the surface. This intelligent and terrifying film recognizes that as a worthwhile fear to explore. It's a film asking audiences to be cautious about all new encounters because there could be danger hidden beneath the surface.
Barbarian is a movie with two distinct halves. Like the seen and unseen aspects of the house in the film, there's a clear dividing line in the movie’s overall structure. In many ways, we're watching two different movies with a definite separation. This represents the dichotomy in life of what's apparent and what's obscured from reality. Both sides work in tandem. What's viewable can sometimes be constructed intentionally to conceal the threat that lies beneath. Zach Cregger has crafted a Frankenstein's creature of a horror film; stitching together a self-proclaimed mixture of David Fincher and Sam Raimi.
Cregger was inspired to write this story after reading the non-fiction book The Gift of Fear; specifically a section that encourages women to trust their intuition and notice red flags that arise during their interactions with men. Like new locations, new people you interact with might have harmful aspects that are hidden from view. The “Me Too” Movement is present within the story of Barbarian. It features men causing varying degrees of harm to women. This suffering happens in private, where it can be perpetuated and kept hidden from the public. The title of Barbarian addresses the barbarous behavior of several men in the story, and by extension, in our society. It's also no coincidence the house is located at 476 Barbary Street. 476 is the year that the Barbarians began their first invasion in Europe. In referencing the distant past, Cregger is illustrating the point little has changed in humanity in more than 1,000 years.
As much as Barbarian is concerned with the past, it also acknowledges the only true path towards change is in future actions. Justin Long is fantastic in this movie, and plays a character who self-professes to be “a good person that did a bad thing.” He knows he can't change his past behavior, but he can try to make adjustments for the future. Long’s role in the story is surprising but vital to understanding the movie’s overall message about danger beneath the surface. The other actors in the film are impressive as well. Campbell is great as the main character and Skarsgård continues to develop his unique ability to unsettle audiences.
Barbarian is a film that acknowledges and celebrates its influences. This movie has exceptional cinematography, and several of the scenes are inspired by the film Angst from 1983. Both feature sequences that follow behind nefarious characters and they’re done in a way that shows the distorted reality of the character they're following. The classic novel Jane Eyreby Charlotte Brontë is briefly shown in the movie, and without giving away the plot of either, the two share some major similarities in their stories, and again show how little the world has changed in terms of providing women with agency over their own lives.
Barbarian is an unpredictable and inventive horror film that has an increasing sense of tension constantly building up to a shocking finale. Its plunge into literal darkness is there to reflect the movie’s goal of plundering the darkest depths of the human soul. The less you know going into the film, the more you will personally experience the theme of unpleasant surprises lurking beneath the surface.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.