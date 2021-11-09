Arrival is the 2016 science fiction masterpiece from acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve. It tells the story of Louise Banks (Amy Adams), a world-renowned linguist working with the U.S. military to communicate with alien beings that have mysteriously landed on Earth.
Twelve identical spacecrafts have appeared around the world, and Louise is sent in to find out where the aliens come from and what they want. With her linguistic background, Banks is asked to learn their language and initiate a conversation with the extraterrestrials.
Though this film deals with interstellar activity, it's very much grounded in Earthly matters. The scope of the movie is literally universal, but it focuses on one individual’s story. In being hyper specific, it tells a tale of grief and loss that's applicable to all living beings; making the personal, universal.
At the center of this movie is a philosophical question: if something brought you incomparable happiness, but you knew it ended in pain, would you still do it? Louise Banks is faced with this conundrum during the film, and her dilemma causes the audience to wonder what they would do under similar circumstances.
This is a film that will urge viewers to reflect on their own life, both in a personal sense and as an interdependent member of the human race. Arrival provides a highly emotional experience that could quite possibly break your heart. This film will swerve around your expectations, and surprise you more than once. Parents in particular will find the story to be emotionally resonant.
Parenthood is a major theme explored in this movie. The film’s title doesn't only refer to an alien arrival. It's also in reference to the birth of babies. This is a film about the arrival of new beings on this planet, alien and human alike. Like the otherworldly beings, babies too have to learn our language and adjust to our customs and beliefs. The “first contact” sub-genre is a common one within Science Fiction. It’s just rare for it to be so deftly applied to a storyline both terrestrial and extraterrestrial.
Amy Adams is incredible in the lead role in this film. She's believable as an expert in her field, and brings the compassion and empathy needed to effectively play a character with a tragic storyline. Her performance is enhanced by Jóhann Jóhannsson’s score and Bradford Young’s cinematography.
In making the main character a linguist, and placing such a strong emphasis on communication with the aliens, this film highlights the importance of language and how it shapes our thinking as human beings. It shows how a breakdown in communication can lead to problems being exacerbated.
This is a movie that demands to be seen twice. Without spoiling the storyline, something is revealed near the end that changes everything that comes before it. This film has a nonlinear structure that feels disjointed at times, but fits snugly together like a completed puzzle by the end. Like the circular imagery that permeates the movie, it all makes sense when the story circles back around at the end. This imagery emphasizes the story’s focus on the idea of the “circle of life” and the never-ending cycle of life and death.
Arrival is a science fiction film for adults. The themes are heavy and deal with deeply felt issues like life, loss, love, and grief. This film is also a paradox. It's both a memory and a prophecy. This film affects the brain and the heart, offering a cerebral experience in a genuinely emotional manner. Arrival is an alien film that isn’t about aliens at all. It’s a movie about human beings, and an examination of what precisely makes us human.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.