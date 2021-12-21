Editor's Note: Bobby Styles, who writes a weekly movie review for The Recorder, had a chance to interview Ali & Ava director Clio Barnard at the AFI Film Festival in Hollywood. Here is that interview.
STYLES: I'll start with the easy question. This comes from my daughter. I promised I would ask. What's your favorite color?
BARNARD: Oh, that's a good question. I think it's blue, you know? Yeah. There's a really wonderful book called Bluets. It's by Maggie Nelson and it's a really wonderful, brilliant book.
STYLES: Why did you want to tell this specific story in Ali and Ava?
BARNARD: I met someone named Rio through making The Selfish Giant and just thought she was a really extraordinary person, and I wanted to put her story on screen. This process is not dissimilar from The Selfish Giant in some ways because that was also inspired by real people. I met Mo Hasan when I was making The Arbor and he inspired the character of Ali but they didn't fall in love with each other. So I've started thinking of it as being this genre of auto-fiction, and I guess I sort of think of this as bio-fiction.
STYLES: What interests you about combining elements of fiction and nonfiction in your work?
BARNARD: Yeah, it's a really good question and I've kind of been interested in it for a very long time. I think it's a really fundamental process when you're making art in any art form, that you're kind of translating something or transforming something from real lived experience into something that you then present in some form. My background is in visual arts, drawing, and painting and there's always some sort of gap between reality and the representation of that reality. And I'm really, really curious about that space. I always have been.
STYLES: I’ve always been curious about that gap as well, which I think is why I’ve been drawn to your films. It makes me think of filmmakers like Werner Herzog, who really play with this idea. Continuing with this concept of merging fiction and nonfiction, how did you come up with the structure of The Arbor? What was the origin of using the audio-only from the interviews, and having the actors lip sync the performances?
BARNARD: Well, I've actually done it before on a film; a short film that I made in 1998. It was done precisely to try and raise those questions about reality and representation. I wanted to record audio that was interview-based so it sounded like a documentary, but then used highly constructed images to go with that audio. I suppose what I hoped it would do was make the viewers constantly aware that they're watching a construction. I think in some ways, particularly in documentaries, that's really important because of course it's never going to be reality, right?
STYLES: Essentially, it seems that nothing can truly be a pure documentary because once the camera is present, it changes behavior.
BARNARD: Absolutely.
STYLES: Do you think you would ever make a documentary like The Arbor again?
BARNARD: Yeah, I would like to. I'm still interested in those ideas. It would be about the subject matter needing that kind of formal interrogation, if you see what I mean. I think with the right subject matter and if I found something that I really needed or wanted to make, and it felt like that was the right approach, then yes, I would do that again. I'm still interested in documentaries for sure.
STYLES: You mentioned your Fine Arts background. How did that experience prepare you for working in film?
BARNARD: I got interested in film pretty quickly. I kind of tried a bit of everything; printmaking and sculpture and I was doing these big charcoal drawings and they had a Bolex camera in there in the art school that I was at. I just absolutely loved it. You put these 100 foot spools in and you could do single frames. So I actually set it up to kind of document my drawings because they kept changing and I didn't feel that I wanted to resolve it. I was more interested in the process and the changes, so I wanted to make a record of it. That's how I got into it and started developing these 100 foot spools in the dark room and then printing them on a printer and just fell in love with film, and that was it.
STYLES: That’s great. I actually saw in one of your previous interviews that you said you were “seduced by film”, and I love that idea. So I was curious if there were any particular films or filmmakers that first seduced you.
BARNARD: Yeah. Well I was up in Newcastle in the North of England and there's a cinema called Tyneside Cinema and I saw a Tarkovsky film and I just had never seen anything like it. I just thought ‘this is extraordinary’ and it combines visuals, sound, and score, and I was just gobsmacked and kind of in awe. That’s really what got me hooked.
STYLES: It seems that all of your films have taken place in the same region of England. Is that accurate?
BARNARD: Yes, in a very specific city called Bradford, and in a very specific part of that city for The Arbor and The Selfish Giant. Then part of Ali & Ava is set in that same neighborhood. Yes it's very very specific in terms of place.
STYLES: That’s what I thought. I was curious about what drew you to that location, and do you think you’ll continue keeping your stories contained there?
BARNARD: Yeah it's a good question about whether I'll continue with stories set there. I think there's a lot of extraordinary stories to tell. I mean probably in any place that you really dug down into. And really it was because of making The Arbor and because of Andrea Dunbar and really meeting a whole group of very extraordinary people who I wanted to see their lives represented on the big screen.
STYLES: Your films often feature marginalized individuals and members of the working class. What draws you to telling those stories?
BARNARD: Well I mean in some ways it's the same answer because it was Andrew Dunbar that drew me to this very particular street in this very particular area. So because of her I then met the boys who inspired the story for The Selfish Giant. Then through that film I met Rio, and that then led to Ali & Ava, so one film grew out of the other, really.
STYLES: It's really interesting how each project has grown out of the previous one. Do you see a connection yet for what's growing out of Ali & Ava into your next project?
BARNARD: Good question. I'm in the middle of directing something for television, which I've never done before, and that's coming in early 2022. Then I'll move on to the next thing and there's lots of ideas percolating but I'm not quite sure which one. I'm kind of excited at the prospect of getting into the next thing.
STYLES: Yeah, absolutely. And are you able to talk about this television project at all?
BARNARD: Yes, it's called The Essex Serpent and it's an adaptation of a novel. It will be a six-part series for Apple TV. It's just been lots of new things for me: directing something I haven't written, a period piece, on television, and doing six hours of content. It’s all new territory for me.
STYLES: Yeah, that's exciting. Moving back to Ali & Ava, I wanted to talk about music in that film. Music is evidently a very important aspect of that movie. What was the significance of the music in the film for you, and was it the starting point of the story?
BARNARD: Yeah, it wasn't really the starting point, but I knew very early on that music was going to play a very big part. It felt like music often plays a part when people are falling in love, and they're kind of figuring out what the other person's into, which might be wildly different from their own interests. I hadn’t really worked with music that much so it was really just an opportunity to work with music, which I really love doing.
STYLES: Yeah, that's great. I think one of the most memorable scenes in this particular film is the scene where the two characters are listening to each other's music and it's cross-cut together, and I think that's such a great scene. How did you come up with that?
BARNARD: I don't know, I guess it was that I just knew I wanted to make something that was sort of joyful and playful and celebratory and I really loved Adeel Akhtar who plays Ali. He was in right from the get go; right from the very start. We met in 2016 and he's someone with a very playful imagination. He's a funny, lovely person and we did a lot of workshops. I guess it was something that I could imagine his character, his version of Ali doing. So yeah, it kind of came out of character, I suppose.
STYLES: It sounds like you allow room on your set for the actors to play with the scene or improvise.
BARNARD: That scene was actually in the script. In terms of the process, I wrote a two-page document with the seed of an idea, which is quite often what I do, and then expanded it a bit. We then did some workshops and kind of grew the story through those workshops. Then I go back to the script, and so there's a lot of tooling and flowing between workshops and spending a lot of time with the people whom the film is based on, including a Bradford-based writer named Kamal Khan. He took me to places in Bradford that he wanted to see on-screen because he felt the city was misrepresented. He talked to me about what was important to him in terms of how the city was seen on screen. So yeah, there’s a lot of back and forth between these various processes and then finally we end up with quite a honed, polished screenplay. That’s when Claire came on board. With the screenplay structured and tight, I felt the freedom to be loose again once we were on set.
STYLES: I think that’s a really interesting process, and sounds similar to the way Mike Leigh works on his films. On the topic of working with actors, what is your general process on-set, and is it different working with professional actors versus amateur actors?
BARNARD: Yeah, it is different. When I made The Selfish Giant, I hadn’t directed actors in narrative films before. I had only made one short film, but the process felt quite new to me. With Conner [Chapman] and Shaun [Thomas], they were very instinctive actors with brilliant imaginations for storytelling. In some ways, it’s about tapping into that and kind of talking to them about where we were in the story; giving notes and adjusting performance and trying new things out. We had very experienced adult actors around them who were very supportive of them and generous. With Dark River, what I loved about that was the way Mark [Stanley] and Ruth [Wilson] took those two characters that I’d written and ran with them, and worked out things that those people had done that I didn’t know about. These were private details they would sometimes tell me. For example, Mark told that the night his character’s father died, he got in his lorry and drove until the petrol ran out. I thought, ‘wow’, you know, that’s just the way they kind of know their own characters and inhabit them. Both of them met the real people they were inspired by, and they kind of transformed them into somebody else. I do like to be quite loose and be very collaborative. I love actors coming up with ideas about what they want to do or how they want to play a scene. I find it exciting.
STYLES: I agree, I think that’s wonderful. Continuing on the topic of process, can we talk about your writing? Do you have a routine that you stick to for each project, or is it different every time?
BARNARD: There’s a lot of back and forth between workshops, and then writing or research trips. I actually haven’t written since 2019, when we were making Ali & Ava. I’ve been missing it. Once I’m into a block of writing, I try to be very disciplined about it in terms of having a shed in my garden. I’ll go there and get a block of writing in the morning, then a block of editing in the afternoon. I use index cards a lot. At a certain point, I have the floor covered in index cards and kind of move them around. I sometimes do a kind of generating-ideas session where it’s quite random, writing random things down on pieces of paper and chucking them around the room. Sometimes I also go to a cafe to write because weirdly it helps me to stop from getting distracted and going and organizing or reorganizing bookshelves or something like that.
STYLES: I can see how that would be helpful. I read in your biography that you taught Practical Film courses at the University of Kent. Do you have any advice for young filmmakers who might be interested in a career as a film director?
BARNARD: Yes, I would say making something, even with a shoestring budget. I think the best way to learn it is to do it, and just try things out and experiment. Above all, enjoy it!
STYLES: You mentioned Tarkovsky before. I was curious if there are any other filmmakers, artists, or authors that have influenced your work or inspired you.
BARNARD: I’m glad you mentioned [Werner] Herzog earlier because there’s a really brilliant scene in Stroszek where they go into this carriage and there’s a mechanic with a pair of pliers. He pulls his tooth out and you know, that’s just a mechanic with a pair of pliers in the middle of a fiction film. Moments like that in cinema are absolutely fascinating. That’s just one example. I also really love [Pier Paolo] Pasolini’s The Gospel According to St. Matthew. The way that film uses real people to tell this very well known story, I absolutely love that. When you were talking about the camera changing behavior, it also made me think of a film I love: Chronicle of a Summer by Jean Rouch. He recognized so clearly how the cameras are catalysts for change. You can’t ignore the fact that the cameras are there. That’s what I wanted The Arbor to address, and also with The Selfish Giant, which is more of a conventional realist film. I see these, along with Ali & Ava, as constructed things. I’m not telling the real life of that person because that’s kind of impossible. It’s a fabricated construction, if that makes sense.
STYLES: It does make sense, absolutely. What would you say has been your most challenging scene to write or direct?
BARNARD: I think probably on the project that I’m doing now. There were some pretty challenging scenes. They were really tricky to find all the elements and make them work. We are towards the end of the edit process for that project right now.
STYLES: Do you have a favorite film of your own?
BARNARD: That is difficult to answer. In some ways, The Arbor was a very special film because I’d never made a feature film before. I didn’t go into it with any sort of expectations or anyone having expectations of me. We didn’t have much money and we shot over a crazy-short amount of time.
STYLES: I can see how that experience would be meaningful, especially without any preconceptions of your work. In a prior interview, you mentioned the elusiveness of the truth. How do you think you explore this idea with your films?
BARNARD: I think The Arbor explores this because Lisa’s truth is very different from Lorraine’s truth. Even though they describe the same experience, they describe it completely differently. I think it’s something we have to strive for whilst simultaneously recognizing that the truth is elusive and therefore you have to be kind of rigorous about it, I suppose.
STYLES: Absolutely. Even if the truth is sometimes hard to grasp, that doesn’t mean we should stop trying to pursue it.
BARNARD: Exactly. Another film I absolutely love is Rashomon. Kurosawa explores that idea in a fantastic way.
STYLES: I was thinking of that film too. I have one last question: do you have a dream project?
BARNARD: Well that’s an impossible question. I have lots, I suppose, and they shift around. It’s kind of like there’s not enough time in your life because they take a long time. It’s a big commitment making a film. It’s at least 2 to 3 years minimum so you have to choose carefully. There are lots of dream projects floating around all the time. There just aren’t enough hours in the day or years in your life.