Note: This movie was screened at the AFI Film Festival in Hollywood, CA. This was the U.S. premiere for the film.
Ali & Ava is the fourth feature film from acclaimed director Clio Barnard. It tells the love story of Ava (Rushbrook) and Ali (Akhtar), two lonely souls living in Bradford, England. She's an Irish classroom assistant and he's a Pakistani landlord.
Ali & Ava is a delightfully romantic film. Both characters at the center of the story have suffered in their own ways, emotionally and physically. They find solace in each other, serving as a salve for the other person’s ailments. This is a tale of extraordinary human connection, and the healing power that love can have in a person’s life.
Music plays a large role in Ali & Ava. Like the passion of new love, music can elicit deeply felt emotion, and this movie draws a parallel between those two feelings. Even though Ava and Ali enjoy different genres of music, they share their passion with each other, vulnerably opening themselves up to the other person.
One of the film’s highlights is a scene in which Ali and Ava simultaneously listen to each other’s music on headphones, both singing out loud; their voices overlapping with one another. They are sharing their music, but they are also sharing their joy and mutual affection. In listening to the other person’s favorite music, they are showing an inquisitiveness about the other person and their interests. It reflects the curiosity inherent in new love, and the desire to discover everything about the other person.
Ali & Ava is different from Clio Barnard’s previous films. Her prior movies, brilliantly made, were bleak tragedies with heartbreaking endings. This movie marks a shift for the director, offering a sense of hope through the two lovers at the center of her story. Rushbrook and Akhtar are incredible as the titular couple, bringing to life multi-layered characters with deeply-rooted pain and an overwhelming desire for connection.
Clio Barnard has always been interested in telling the stories of people living in the margins of society, and this film is no different. Ali & Ava tells a tale of working class individuals, inspired by real-life people in Barnard’s life. Each of her movies features a blending of fiction and non-fiction; commingling artificiality with reality.
Her first feature film was The Arbor, a BAFTA-nominated documentary about playwright Andrea Dunbar. The technique used in the movie was unlike anything else ever made. Barnard recorded audio interviews with people who knew Dunbar. She then had actors lip-sync the performances of the interviews.
Her other two films, The Selfish Giant and Dark River, are narrative features like Ali & Ava. All three films meld fiction and reality, their characters based on people Barnard has met in her life. Her process as a director is ingenious. While fine-tuning the script, she has workshops with the actors, and these often involve the real-life people who served as inspiration for the characters. By the time filming begins, the characters are transformed into someone entirely different; an amalgamation of the real person and the actor portraying them. This unique process has resulted in what might be considered a new genre of cinema, one Barnard has dubbed “bio-fiction.”
As a filmmaker, Barnard is primarily interested in the gap that exists between reality and the representation of reality. All art is inherently artificial, taking lived experiences and filtering it through the creative process into something new. Barnard is acutely aware of the futility of accurately representing reality, and instead offers a forthright fabrication of real life. Her movies offer a distorted realism that's all her own making. She wants the audience to be conscious of the fact they're watching a construction.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Clio Barnard in preparation for this film review. She was an utter delight to speak with, eager to share her passion for her creative process. She's one of the most exciting film directors working today, and I hope you enjoy her movies as much as I do.