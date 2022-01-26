Note: This movie was screened at the Sundance Film Festival in their Spotlight Section. This was the U.S. Premiere, and included a post-film Q&A with the cast and director.
After Yang is the second feature film from Kogonada, a South Korean-born American filmmaker. Set in the near future, it tells the story of a family trying to save the life of their android family member, Yang (Min). The father, Jake (Farrell), searches for a way to repair Yang and salvage his memories. His efforts shed light on what it means to be alive, taking the family on a journey of grief, love, and deep connection.
The science fiction elements of this movie are subtle. Humans, clones, and androids (here called “technobeings”) all coexist with ease, with no discernable difference between the three. No explanation is given for how society reached this point. This movie examines the personal and emotional impact artificial intelligence might one day have on the lives of human beings.
After Yang was adapted from a short story by Alexander Weinstein, titled "Saying Goodbye to Yang." The script was co-written by Weinstein and the film’s director, Kogonada. The latter was inspired to make this movie after reading the story and being moved by its tale of grief. He decided he wanted to explore the topic in his own life, and made the film as a meditation on the concept of grief. This is Kogonada’s second feature film. His career began online, making impeccably-edited video essays that focused on various filmmakers including Yasujiro Ozu, Satyajit Ray, and Ingmar Bergman.
After Yang made its World Premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. It made its U.S. Premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in the Spotlight section, where it won the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize.
This movie features incredible performances from the four family members. Farrell in particular gives a memorable turn as Jake, bringing to the surface all the complex interior feelings his character is experiencing. Commenting on working with Kogonada, Farrell refers to him as the “professor” due to his encyclopedic love of movies, and praised him for his vulnerability.
There are several elements of this movie that make it memorable, but the film’s opening title sequence is one of the most unique in recent memory. It features the family in a virtual dance competition with other families, edited to highlight the intensity, enthusiasm, and cohesion of this family unit. It shows their connectivity before the story fractures their identity as a group. The dance choreography for the title sequence was designed to make it feel like a “pop of confetti.” The rest of the movie sees the confetti metaphorically falling to the ground.
This movie has some incredible conversations between Yang and the various other characters. He speaks with Mika, the daughter, about her being adopted. Both characters talk about their place in a family they weren’t born into. He speaks with Jake about his love of making tea, and the two discuss how a single cup can contain the essence of an entire place and time. He speaks with Kyra, the mother, about caterpillars and how the end of their existence is what the rest of the world calls a butterfly. Yang shows a profound understanding of human interiority. He sees a person’s direct experience can differ greatly from how it’s viewed by an outside perspective.
After Yang is a movie that challenges the viewer both cerebrally and emotionally, carrying beauty and sadness throughout its entirety. It's a science fiction film with a humanistic focus. In examining what makes an artificial being exist and give its life meaning, the film is doing the same for organic beings.
This movie has a tender sensibility, existing entirely in a meditative state of elegant profundity. It portrays Yang’s experiences as being every bit as valid as those of the humans in the story. His memory might be password-protected, but it still contains genuine love and loss. This is a movie that examines memory, death, family, and purpose, and does so through the lens of a being with artificial intelligence. It questions what it means to be alive, and expands the definition of “life on Earth.”
