Film: A Thousand and One (2023)
Director: A.V. Rockwell
Cast: Teyana Taylor, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney, Josiah Cross, Will Catlett
Runtime: 117 minutes
Genres: Drama
Note: This movie was screened at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in their “U.S. Dramatic Competition”, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. This was the World Premiere of the movie.
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival recently wrapped up, and after all the smoke had cleared, A Thousand and One emerged as the standout film. In a very competitive field of other fantastic movies, it earned the Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. Dramatic Competition. It is about a woman named Inez (Taylor) moving from shelter to shelter, struggling but living unapologetically on her own terms in mid-90’s New York City. Her 6-year-old son Terry is in foster care, and also constantly moving between homes. She decides to kidnap her own son so that they can build a life together. With both main characters struggling to have a consistent and stable home, they find “home” in each other, and learn that family is sometimes all that you need.
This film is absolutely astounding as a technical achievement; made all the more impressive by the fact of it being the writing and directing feature debut of Sundance alum A.V. Rockwell. Her previous work included the Clio award-winning short film The Gospel for Alicia Keys, and numerous high-end commercials, including Bumble’s Super Bowl LIII spot featuring Serena Williams. In A Thousand and One, everything from the cinematography to the music serves the story and enhances the full immersion the audience experiences while watching the film. Producer Lena Waithe also deserves credit for this film, and it continues her consistently high-quality work alongside television projects like Master of Noneand The Chi.
Teyana Taylor is incredible as Inez. She exhibits a natural fierceness and pathos that seems to be ingrained in who she is as a person. It’s hard to believe that this is her first starring role in a film. Her previous career work has been as a singer, dancer, and choreographer. Her prior work has been with notable musicians such as Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, and Kanye West. Her performance in this film was one of the best at Sundance this year, and that’s saying something given the quality of acting on display in all the movies at this year’s festival.
A Thousand and One is a film about how family can serve as an anchor, even if the family members are people you haven’t spent much time around, or the scenario is unconventional. This movie looks at the concept of family in all of its beauty and ugliness, and depicts an honest portrayal of a mother and son struggling to find their footing in a world that often ignores them or has outright disdain for them. This movie shows family as the source of making us who we are, for better or worse, and often in ways that we don’t understand until much later in life.
Beyond the intimate mother-son relationship on display in this movie, this is also a film concerned with larger issues such as identity, race, and oppression. Set in the 1990’s in New York City, the film shows the gradual gentrification of the New York neighborhoods, and how that mostly affected the low-income residents that lived there for generations. As an audience, we are constantly on-edge as we watch Inez and Terry navigate this ever-changing environment that has no concern for their well-being. We feel the suffocating atmosphere that comes with crippling poverty and racism.
This is a film about new beginnings. We see Inez and Terry struggling to survive in their environment, and trying to overcome the challenging circumstances that they were born into. As Inez says in the film, “there’s more to life” than these beginnings. This movie explores what that “more” is exactly. The final line in the film is from a cab driver, looking over his shoulder at Inez in the backseat. When he says, “ok, where to?”, the question is symbolic of the open possibilities that lay before Inez and Terry as they venture forth into the next chapter of their lives. The past is written, but the future is yet to be determined.
A Thousand and One is a riveting film about redemption and perseverance. A.V. Rockwell utilizes her skills as a filmmaker to tell this often devastating story using a unique array of cinematic devices. It is an emotional journey of motherhood in the face of adversity, and a movie about a woman doing her best to raise her son on the margins of society. While Inez seems to be an ordinary woman, this film frames her in a way that makes her seem extraordinary and heroic. What at first seems like someone making impulsive and questionable decisions soon turns into a tale of a strong-willed woman doing her best to adapt and survive. This film is a heartfelt depiction of a complicated human being striving to create a better life for herself and her family.
A Thousand and Onewill be released in theaters and online on March 31, 2023.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.