The art of cinema is alive and well, and this year’s Academy Awards will honor some of the best films to be released in the last year. We’ll make predictions about which movies “will win” in each category, and we’ll also include my humble opinion about who “should win.” Surprisingly, the two often matchup in various categories this year. The 95th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC Sunday, March 12 at 5 p.m.
Best Picture
Will Win: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Should Win: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Rarely does my favorite film of the year get nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, nonetheless win the award. Here we are, five days away, and Everything Everywhere All At Once is poised to win the top prize, along with several other awards during the ceremony. I couldn't be more excited. This film deserves every honor it receives. It's an uncommonly creative film filled with heart and bursting with inventiveness. Everything Everywhere All At Once is a genuine masterpiece, and I’m grateful it's getting the attention it deserves.
EEAO’s likely win is all the more impressive for the competition they’re facing off against. In any other year, Tár would have won Best Picture, with The Banshees of Inisherin trailing close behind. Both strike a uniquely challenging tone and feature master classes in acting. Triangle of Sadness is an audacious and narratively experimental film from Swedish auteur Ruben Östlund. This film won the top award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and like Östlund’s previous work, it's more interested in challenging viewers than entertaining them. We also can’t forget Steven Spielberg released one of his best movies: the autobiographical The Fabelmans.
Best Director
Will Win: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Should Win: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, better known as The Daniels, have been making creatively-unique work for more than a decade. The duo got their start in music videos and short films, using each project to try something new or do things outside of normal expectations. It’s been my genuine pleasure to watch them develop their skills as artists over the years and be welcomed by a larger audience. The Daniels are unabashedly weird. When they win their awards on Sunday, it will feel like a victory for every “weird” person who defies expectations and moves to the beat of their own drum.
Best Actress
Will Win: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Should Win: Cate Blanchett (Tár)
This is an impossible choice. Art is subjective and we really shouldn't be comparing these equally incredible performances. That said, Cate Blanchett is quite possibly the best actor working today. Full stop. Her performance in Tár is easily one of the greatest of all time. It’s rare to know something so definitive without having at least a few years of distance from the movie. Blanchett brings an intensity and charisma to an incredibly complicated character in a way that only she could do.
Up until seeing Tár, Michelle Yeoh was my pick for Best Actress. She will likely win the award on Sunday, and she absolutely deserves it. Her performance is one only she could give. It mixes her trademark action prowess with relatively unseen aspects like her comedic timing and impressive emotional depth. Everything Everywhere All At Once splits off into infinite directions, as is its design, but Michelle Yeoh holds it all together with her authenticity and overwhelming humanity. She perfectly plays multiple versions of herself, all while anchoring the movie with the complicated story of an immigrant mother doing her best to make her way in the world.
Best Actor
Will Win: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Should Win: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser is a talented actor, and his “comeback” with The Whale has just enough elements of an “inspiring story” to make him the frontrunner for this award. His performance in the film is beautiful, even if the film is unrelentingly bleak. The other possible winner of this award is Austin Butler for Elvis. The Academy has often awarded biopic performances, and it won't be surprising to see them do that again. Often overlooked this award season has been Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Insherin. Farrell has quietly been becoming one of the best actors working today, delivering increasingly impressive performances in lesser-seen independent films over the last decade. That has all culminated with this current project, and what's easily his best performance in a career that feels like it’s just getting started.
Best Supporting Actress
Will Win: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Should Win: Hong Chau (The Whale)
This category might be the hardest to predict this year. Up until a couple weeks ago, Angela Bassett was winning every award at different competitions. She was the odds-on favorite for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If she wins, it will be the first performance in a Marvel movie to win an Oscar.
Something happened though in the last few weeks. The momentum of Everything Everywhere All At Once is picking up speed, and seems to be winning everything in its path. Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are both nominated in this category, and both are incredible in the film. Curtis won the Screen Actors Guild award, and Hsu won the Independent Spirit Award. Everything is up in the air with the category, and that lack of predictability makes it a little more exciting than some of the other ones.
All that said, Hong Chau is a scene-stealing national treasure in every project she participates in. Even though it’s unlikely she will win this award, her intensity as a performer always makes me excited to see what she’ll do next.
Best Supporting Actor
Will Win: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Should Win: Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy Quan is another comeback story that has been incredibly inspiring to witness this year. Quan was a memorable child actor in 80’s movies like The Goonies and Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom. After struggling to find roles for years, he all but retired from acting. I don’t think he will ever have that problem again. As with everything else with Everything Everywhere All At Once, Quan is incredible. He exhibits the surprising aspects hidden within each individual living in our society. He shows the infinite possibility every human possesses, and urges us to never underestimate anyone. His win in this category is the closest thing to a guarantee, and as his character says in the movie, everything has led to this moment.
Best Animated Feature
Will Win: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Should Win: Turning Red
It’s easy to take Pixar Animation Studios for granted. They have won this award multiple times over the years, and their output is almost always stellar. Turning Red was sadly overlooked this awards season. It’s unlikely to win the award, even though it’s the best Pixar movie since Coco. The animation, humor, and storytelling are all in peak form with this film. It’s unfortunate the movie never received a proper release in movie theaters. It played briefly at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, and like the giant red panda at the center of the story, the sheer size and scope of the movie was enhanced by the theatrical experience.
All that said, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is an impressive work of art, and an instant classic in the realm of stop-motion animation. Del Toro is a master of cinema, and it should be no surprise he has already mastered a genre he has never worked in previously. His decision to shift this well-known story to Fascist Italy in WWII is bold and intriguing. He takes the familiar tale and breathes new life into it.
Best Original Song
Will Win: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Should Win: RRR
While it would be incredible to see the legendary David Byrne win an Academy Award for his song “This is a Life,” a collaboration with Mitski and Son Lux for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the award needs to go to RRR. I'm perplexed as to how or why RRR isn't nominated for Best Picture, nonetheless Best International Film. This movie was India’s biggest hit in the United States in decades, and for good reason. It's a 3-hour action movie about an epic friendship, all set during the pivotal era of India seeking independence from the British in the early 20th Century. Best Original Song is shockingly the only nomination for RRR, and its performance in the film is as over-the-top as the movie itself, and an excellent representation of the maximalism constantly at play.
Best Original Score
Will Win: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Should Win: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Son Lux was a relatively unknown indie rock band before Everything Everywhere All At Once. Like the movie itself, their score is unpredictable, strange, and unlike anything else that came before it. Composer Ryan Lott used a variety of experimental techniques to create the soundscape for this movie. Listen to his interview on NPR’s All Songs Considered podcast in February. Hearing him describe his process for writing this score will convince anyone Lott and his group are the only ones who could win this award.
International Feature Film
Will Win: All Quiet on the Western Front
Should Win: EO
All Quiet on the Western Front is undeniably an instant classic in the pantheon of anti-war films and uses straightforward brutality to drive home its point. It's beautifully filmed and acted, and absolutely deserves the nine Oscar nominations it received. Still, it's up against some incredible movies, including one bonafide masterpiece: EO. Directed by 84-year-old Polish legend Jerzky Skolimowski, EO follows a donkey as it faces repeated mistreatment from humans. It's more of a visual poem than a straightforward story, and uses an innocent animal to show the loss of innocence in our collective humanity. Full review for this movie coming next week.
Documentary Feature Film
Will Win: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Should Win: A House Made of Splinters
Full disclosure: I haven't seen All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. By all accounts, it's an excellent documentary. It follows the life of artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty who was greatly responsible for the opioid epidemic's unfathomable death toll. It releases on 3/19 on HBO Max. I’ve seen the other nominated documentaries though, and the one that left the biggest impression is A House Made of Splinters. It uses a cinéma vérité approach to capture the day-to-day lives of children and staff in a special kind of home: an institution for children who have been removed from their homes while awaiting court custody decisions. Staff do their best to make the time children have there safe and supportive. The film is often devastating and heartbreaking, and is an important film for people to see.
Best Cinematography
Will Win: Elvis
Should Win: Elvis
This year will likely be a historic one for the Academy Awards, as director of photography Mandy Walker is on-track to be the first woman to win the Best Cinematography Oscar. This is a major achievement for a category that has leaned heavily toward men since cinema’s inception. The cinematography in Elvis is one of the highlights of the film, and it matches the frenetic vision director Baz Luhrman had for the movie. Walker’s prior work includes cinematography for Hidden Figures, Australia, and the live-action Mulan.
Other Predictions:
Best Adapted Screenplay
Will Win: Women Talking
Should Win: Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
Will Win: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Should Win: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Visual Effects
Will Win: Avatar: The Way of Water
Should Win: Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Costume Design
Will Win: Elvis
Should Win: Elvis
Best Film Editing
Will Win: Top Gun: Maverick
Should Win: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Will Win: The Whale
Should Win: The Whale
Best Production Design
Will Win: Babylon
Should Win: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Sound
Will Win: Top Gun: Maverick
Should Win: Top Gun: Maverick
The Oscars are by no means perfect. There are countless deserving movies and performances that are ignored every year. Still, they do a mostly good job of recognizing and rewarding some of the best work of the year. A win, or even a nomination, can open up new opportunities for lesser-known artists. I’m excited for what the “Oscar bump” can do for people like Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway). The results of the show remain uncertain, but one thing is for sure. The awards will all be gravitating everywhere all at once to one film in particular.
