2021 was another excellent year for movies, and the 2022 Academy Awards will honor those films. We’ll take a look at some of the categories, and make predictions about who will likely win, and who should win. The awards will air live on ABC, as well as ABC.com and the ABC app, on Sunday March 27 at 5 p.m.
BEST PICTURE
Will Win: CODA
Should Win: Dune
The Power of the Dog was the odds-on favorite to win the top prize for the past few months, but over the last two weeks, CODA slowly snuck up from behind to become the current frontrunner. It recently won the top prizes at the Producers Guild Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards, both of which are often precursors to winning the Best Picture Academy Award. CODA is an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults. The film is well-acted, and is notable for featuring deaf actors in three of the four lead roles.
While CODA is a great step forward for representation in the deaf community, the best picture of last year (among the nominated films), is easily Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. It's a cinematic masterpiece that utilizes all aspects of film to absolute perfection. From the cinematography and production design, to the amazing cast and Hans Zimmer score, Dune was one of the best experiences in a movie theater I’ve had in years.
BEST DIRECTOR
Will Win: Jane Campion
Should Win: Jane Campion
This award should go to Jane Campion. The legendary director from New Zealand has been making films since the early 1980’s. She’s best known for her 1993 film, The Piano, for which she was nominated for Best Director and won Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Her work with The Power of the Dog is nothing short of masterful. She created a beautiful and heartbreaking film about the damage of toxic masculinity. The final 10 minutes alone should earn her the Oscar. This would mark two years in a row that a woman has won this award, with Chloe Zhao having won Best Director last year for Nomadland. The only other woman to win this award is Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010.
BEST ACTRESS
Will Win: Jessica Chastain
Should Win: Penélope Cruz
Jessica Chastain earned her third Oscar nomination for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and she's the favorite to win this award. Her prior nominations include Best Actress for Zero Dark Thirty (2012) and Best Supporting Actress for The Help (2011). While Chastain is quite good as televangelist Tammy Faye Baker, the best performance belongs to Penélope Cruz for her incredible performance in Parallel Mothers. This film is directed by Pedro Almodóvar, one of the greatest directors in the history of cinematic art. Cruz and Almodovar have made seven films together, including Volver (2006), for which she was also nominated for an Oscar.
Best Actor
Will Win: Will Smith
Should Win: Benedict Cumberbatch
Will Smith is fantastic as Richard Williams, the tenacious father of Serena and Venus Williams, in the movie King Richard. Smith was previously nominated for Best Actor for The Pursuit of Happyness (2007) and Ali (2001). He's a bonafide movie star and absolutely deserves this award, but the best performance in this category has to be Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog. Like Smith, Cumberbatch has been nominated but never won an Oscar, despite numerous incredible performances over the years. His heartbreaking performance in this movie is one of his best, portraying a tragic character with a hidden identity. He portrays the internal struggle of a complicated character in one of the most complex performances ever seen in a movie.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Will Win: Ariana DeBose
Should Win: Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose is primarily known as an acclaimed theater actor in Broadway productions. Here she breaks through on-screen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. The film is incredibly underrated and underseen, and DeBose is the definite highlight.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Will Win: Troy Kotsur
Should Win: Kodi Smit-McPhee
Troy Kotsur is good in CODA, but once again the award should be going to an actor from The Power of the Dog. Kodi Smit-McPhee, the 25-year-old Australian actor, is quiet and subtle in this movie. The film’s ending offers a big reveal, and viewers will want to rewatch the movie, if only to look for hints in Smit-McPhee’s performance.
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Will Win: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Should Win: Encanto
Two weeks ago, The Mitchells vs. The Machines surprised everyone by winning the top award at the Annie Awards, making it the favorite to win this Oscar. These awards are given by members of the International Animated Film Association. This film is fantastic and fun, and produced by the flawless duo of Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).
That said, Encanto is truly a remarkable film, and before the Annie Awards, it was easily the favorite to win this year’s Oscar. The songs are incredible and the character development is multifaceted. This was a strong year for animated films. The other nominees (Flee, Luca, and Raya & The Last Dragon) could have easily won any other year, but Encanto is going to be the film people will be watching and talking about decades later.
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Will Win: Billie Eilish & FINNEAS
Should Win: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS are talented artists, but something tells me they’ll be nominated again next year for their work with Turning Red. Instead, Lin-Manuel Miranda should win this award, making himself one step closer to earning his EGOT (a designation given to someone who has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards). Miranda is an actual genius, and his songs in the enchanting Encanto are the best part of a film filled with highlights. Plus, the Academy still needs to fix their mistake of not awarding Miranda an Oscar for “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. It's literally a perfect song.
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Will Win: Encanto
Should Win: Encanto
Encanto’s composer Germaine Franco is the favorite to win this award after she won the top prize at the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards. This is a category that doesn’t traditionally feature female composers, and her win would be a huge achievement. Her score for Encanto elevates the film to the next level.
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Will Win: Drive My Car
Should Win: Flee
Drive My Car is a 3-hour Japanese film from Ryusuke Hamaguchi, based on a short story by famed author Haruki Murakami. It earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. It’s easily the favorite for this category, but the movie is a little too slowly-paced. It’s exciting to see an international film break through to other categories at the Oscars, but I would love to see Flee win this award. It tells the story of an Afghan refugee revealing his hidden past. It's an animated documentary that's stylistically groundbreaking. It also has the unprecedented distinction of being the only film in Oscar history to be nominated for Best Animated Film, Best International Film, and Best Documentary.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Will Win: Summer of Soul
Should Win: Summer of Soul
Summer of Soul is an incredible documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated African-American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity. It was directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the inspiring and multi-talented artist and drummer for The Roots. The documentary footage was unseen for more than 50 years, but the quality is pristine and the performances are fantastic. There are appearances from legends like Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone, and lesser-known artists like Sonny Sharrock and David Ruffin.
Other Predictions:
Best Adapted Screenplay: Will Win: CODA, Should Win: Dune; Best Original Screenplay:
Will Win: Don’t Look Up, Should Win: Licorice Pizza; Best Visual Effects: Will Win: Dune
Should Win: Dune; Best Cinematography: Will Win: Dune, Should Win: The Tragedy of Macbeth.
Best Costume Design: Will Win: Dune; Should Win: Dune; Best Film Editing: Will Win: King Richard, Should Win: The Power of the Dog; Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Will Win: Coming 2 America, Should Win: Dune; Best Production Design: Will Win: Nightmare Alley, Should Win: Nightmare Alley; Best Sound: Will Win: Dune, Should Win: Dune.
The Academy Awards are an imperfect awards show. Some of the best movies from last year weren’t nominated for a single award. These include The French Dispatch, The Green Knight, Annette, Red Rocket, Riders of Justice, and Procession.
The Oscar voters don’t always give awards to the best movies, but a win or nomination can open up new opportunities for an individual or type of film. For example, Parasite’s win for Best Picture in 2020 opened up the opportunity for more international films to gain funding and attention. Despite who wins the awards on Sunday, the real winners are film enthusiasts. We're lucky to be alive at a time when the cinematic art form is at its zenith.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.