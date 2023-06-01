Director: Laura Poitras
How to Watch: Max
Runtime: 122 Minutes
Genre: Documentary
Awards: Academy Award Nomination for Best Documentary Feature, Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion Award for Best Film, Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary, National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Non-Fiction Film, National Board of Review Winner for Freedom of Expression Award
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is the newest documentary from award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras. It follows the life of artist/photographer Nan Goldin, with a specific focus on her protests against the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty who was greatly responsible for the opioid epidemic's unfathomable death toll. The title of the film is a direct quote from a psychiatrist’s mental health evaluation of Goldin’s older sister Barbara Goldin during her time at an institution. Barbara died by suicide in 1965 at the age of 18, and Nan has dedicated this film to her. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where it won the top prize, known as the Golden Lion. It is only the second documentary in the festival’s 79 year history to win this award.
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an elaborate weaving of art and activism. The two become one, as Nan Goldin infuses her art with activism and her activism with art. This film takes a look at the life and career of an artist, and her fight against addiction and the institutions responsible for her pain. This movie is structured into seven chapters, each beginning with a photographic sequence of a period in Goldin’s life, and then transitioning to footage of her recent protests. Through the merging of her art with activism, Nan Goldin manages to transform her pain into truth and justice. In battling against power structures and corporate juggernauts, Goldin’s efforts emphasize the importance of standing up for marginalized communities so that their voices are heard. This movie amplifies those voices.
Nan Goldin is one of the most unique artists of her generation. This film shines a light on her artistic vision. Golden is a New York-based photographer that focuses on chronicling the lives of people living in the margins. Her work is known for exploring LGBTQ+ subcultures, moments of intimacy, the HIV/AIDS crisis, and the opioid epidemic. Her most notable series is The Ballad of Sexual Dependency [1986]. She is a founding member of the advocacy group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now). Her protests against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family began after her addiction to Oxycontin, and near fatal overdose of fentanyl. P.A.I.N. specifically focuses on museums and other art institutions, to hold the art community accountable for its collaboration with the Sackler family and its well publicized financial support of the arts. P.A.I.N. has been mostly successful, effectively convincing numerous museums to sever their ties with the Sackler family.
Laura Poitras has admired Nan Goldin’s work for decades, and this film is a beautiful merging of the work of these two artists. Their collaboration creates something new altogether, and the results are powerful. Nan Goldin began documenting her activities with P.A.I.N. for two years before she met Poitras. Much of the film’s archival footage and photographs come directly from Goldin, and Poitras crafts them in a way that tells a compelling story of an artist that never gives up. Poitras has created a movie as passionate and unrelenting as the artist that inspired it.
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an unforgettable documentary that mixes artist biography with activism, with each aspect shedding light upon the other, and showing the interconnectedness of all things. It continues the artistic focus of Nan Goldin’s career, seeking to destigmatize marginalized groups in modern society. This film is about the power of art, and how it can give voice to the voiceless. It all serves as a eulogy to those that have lost their battle with addiction, and a reminder to preserve that which we cannot get back.