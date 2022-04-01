All of the traditional events that were put on hiatus over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic are coming and the Porterville City Council should make quick work of approving a number of them at its next meeting.
As part of its Consent Calendar the council is expected to approve the purchase of fireworks for Freedom Fest, which will make its return on July 2 along with Cinco de Mayo activities and a car show to be held by the Pink Heels Tulare County Chapter and the Rollin' Relics Car Club. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with oral communications before the council goes into closed session. The open session of the meeting will then resume at 6:30 p.m.
CINCO DE MAYO
Comision Honorifica Mexican Americana, Inc. will be holding numerous Cinco de Mayo activities from April 27-May 1. As part of its Consent Calendar, the council is expected to approve activities to be held on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, including the Cinco de Mayo Parade that will be held downtown from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30.
The theme of the Cinco de Mayo Parade is “Reflect on the Past, Embrace the Future.” The Comision is now accepting entries for the parade and the deadline is April 22.
In addition the Tule River Economic Development Corporation will give people a chance to “kick back” on Cinco de Mayo as part of its “Cinco de Mayo Kick Back” car show event at Landing 13. That event is also on the Consent Calendar for council approval.
The Comision will hold its pageant open to the public in which the Cinco de Mayo Queen is crowned at 6 p.m. April 27 at the community center at 466 E. Putnam. The Comision will also hold Fiesta Dominguera from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at Veterans Park as well in which all kinds of food vendors and other vendors will be featured. The Comision is holding a soccer tournament at Veterans Park during that weekend as well.
The Comision is also seeking vendors for the Fiesta Dominguera event. For more information on the parade and Fiesta Domiguera call Elva Beltran, 559-285-6054.
The Cinco de May Kick Back event will held in the parking lot on Hockett Street and Mill Avenue adjacent to Landing 13. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. and will showcase classic and modified vehicles.
Pink Heels and Rollin Relics will hold another car show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Veterans Park. The event is also on the consent calendar for council approval. The event will feature vendors as well.
FREEDOM FEST
As part of its consent calendar the council will consider the approval of the purchase of fireworks at $25,000 from Firworks & Stage FZ America. The purchase will be paid for from the Freedom Fest account which now has $24,706.
The city made a little more than $5,000 from the last Freedom Fest that was held in 2019. The event will return this year on July 2 at the Porterville Sports Complex.
The event has an annual attendance of about 10,000 and includes a live band, family entertainment, Porterville Fire Department spray zone, food, craft and information booths and, of course, the fireworks show.