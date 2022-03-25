On Wednesday, TCSO Deputies were called to the Monte Olives Apostolic Church in the 1400 block of E. Springville for a burglary.
When they arrived, Deputies learned sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday, someone broke into the church and took yard equipment, stereo equipment, propane tanks and AC Units worth about $3,000.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.