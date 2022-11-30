The decision to postpone the Porterville Children's Christmas Parade scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday was officially made on Wednesday morning.
The parade begun by legendary Porterville Panther Band Director Buck Shaffer has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday, December 8, but the logistics of possibly holding the parade a week from Thursday still have to be worked out with the City of Porterville.
The Porterville Chamber of Commerce released a statement the parade was being postponed on Wednesday morning. The parade is presented by the chamber and the Rotary Club of Porterville.
The chamber stated “after much consideration” the decision was made to postpone the parade. As of Wednesday morning the National Weather Service continued to call for significant rainfall in Porterville for Thursday and Thursday night.
The forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of showers today mainly after 9 a.m. with between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain possible. The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain on Thursday night with between a quarter and a half an inch of rain possible.
“We are planning to reschedule the parade to Thursday, December 8th,” the chamber stated. “Please note that this date will be pending approval of City Council as we have to go through proper channels for road closures and other logistics that are involved.
“We made this decision with the best interest of the children and the community in mind. We want to make sure that this event is safe and fund for everyone” who participates in the parade, the chamber added. “From parade participants to food vendors to volunteers to the attendees who will be watching.”
The chamber also stated “The City of Porterville, the Rotary Club of Porterville and Porterville Chamber are all working together closely to make sure we can still bring this festive event to our community. We thank you for your patience and continued support.”
This year's Christmas Parade is scheduled be the first one to be held at night in three years as the last time the Christmas Parade was held at night was in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the parade wasn't held in 2020 and still due to COVID restrictions the parade was held during the day on a Saturday morning last year.