The Porterville City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday evening where they will discuss several matters, including the rescheduled Porterville Children's Christmas Parade and a continued and more defined discussion of prohibiting commercial vehicles from using certain residential streets. The council will also consider expanding the location of military banners.
To begin the meeting, the council will be given presentations introducing the Leadership Porterville Class of 2023, followed by a presentation from the Tulare County Regional Transportation Agency.
When the presentations have concluded, Oral communications will open to the public and will be followed by routine reports from the council.
Tuesday night's consent calendar sits at ten items, all of which can be approved by the council in one motion.
One of the consent calendar items for the council is an item that will allow for the Porterville Christmas Parade to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 8. The parade was scheduled to be held this past Thursday but had to be postponed due to the weather. But with the parade now on the council's consent calendar it's on track to be held this Thursday.
As the meeting moves into its single public hearing, the Council will receive public input and discuss the possibility of raising the Porterville Municipal Golf Course fees, which haven't been changed in more than 15 years. The proposed fee raise is only one dollar and the raise in prices would exclude youth fees and daily ticket fees. The golf course is slated to receive several improvements and the increase in fees would be sustainable for the course for the next few years. The Parks and Leisure Services commission has met and discussed the matter previously and unanimously voted to approve the raise in fees. The public is encouraged to provide comment to the council in regards to the matter during the public hearing on Tuesday night.
As for scheduled matters, the council has three slated for discussion on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
The first of the scheduled matters is the continued discussion regarding the prohibition of commercial vehicles specifically on E. Yates Avenue, S. Roche Street, and E. Worth Avenue. This matter was brought to the attention of the council and was discussed at their previous meeting where city staff was directed to draft a resolution that more clearly defines the prohibition.
"Prohibiting commercial vehicles from using certain residential streets helps to protect the health, safety, and welfare of residents of the city, and it helps to minimize the wear and tear on city streets," reads the staff report. After review of the city's municipal code, city staff is also suggesting the prohibition of commercial vehicles from S. Fourth Street between E. Yates Avenue and E. Gibbons Avenue.
The second scheduled matter for Tuesday is a discussion about the expansion of the location map for the city's military banner program. As the military banner program continues to thrive, it has been identified locations for future banners will need to be made as the program continues to grow. The military banner program committee has already unanimously recommended that the council should prioritize the locations in which the number of poles can accommodate an influx of banners for the next two years. The recommended locations are as follows: Henderson Avenue (Main Street to Plano Street), Morton Avenue (Main Street to Hillcrest Street), Jaye Street (Putnam Avenue to Highway 190), Newcomb Street (Henderson Avenue to Morton Avenue), Prospect Street (Mulberry Avenue to Morton Avenue), and Putnam Avenue (Carmelita Street to Plano Street). The council is also able to suggest other locations if they see fit.
The final scheduled matter for Tuesday night regards the Tule River Parkway Phase 3 bid results. This phase of the project includes the expansion of a bicycle and pedestrian trail connecting Main Street and Plano Street. All bids currently received by the city have exceeded the project's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal of 15 percent. Therefore City staff is suggesting the council reject all bids.
This meeting of the Porterville city council is set for Tuesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. It can be viewed via live stream on YouTube or can be attended in person at City Hall.