The community of Porterville has waited three years for a Christmas parade at night. It looks like the community may have to wait a little longer.
The Porterville Children's Christmas Parade begun by legendary Porterville Panther Band Director Buck Shaffer was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 1. But as of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast for a major storm to come into Porterville on Thursday night definitely put the plans to hold the parade on Thursday in limbo.
With significant rain expected on Thursday and Thursday night it's definitely possible the parade won't be held on a night in which children would be exposed to such weather. The parade is being presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Porterville.
Porterville Chamber CEO Kristy Martin said a final decision on the fate of the parade will be made on Wednesday afternoon. “We don't want to make any changes if we absolutely don't have to,” Martin said.
But based on Monday afternoon's forecast that change is likely. The forecast calls for a 50 to 80 percent chance of rain mainly after 4 p.m. Thursday with less than a tenth of an inch possible.
But the forecast then becomes more dicey with a 90 percent chance for rain on Thursday night mainly before 4 a.m. The overnight storm is expected to bring between a quarter to a half inch of rain.
Martin said the chamber is working on a contingency plan with the City of Porterville if the parade has to be postponed. She said a tentative date for the parade to be rescheduled is Monday, December 5.
As of Monday afternoon the forecast called for the skies to clear by this upcoming Monday as it's expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 52.
Thursday night's overnight low is expected to be 42. The forecast calls for a chance of rain through the rest of the week and weekend after Thursday.
There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday mainly before 10 a.m. There's a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday night, a 30 percent chance of rain on Saturday mainly after 10 a.m. and a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday night with between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rain possible.
There's also a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday with another tenth to a quarter of an inch possible and a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday night.
The last time the Christmas Parade was held at night was 2019. No parade was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and still due to COVID restrictions the Christmas Parade was held last year on a Saturday morning during the day.
It's likely the community would rather wait a few more days to once again see all the lights of the Christmas Parade at night on a much nicer night as opposed to having the brave the rain.
Regardless, Martin said she's pleased with the fact this year's parade has more entries than last year as there are close to 75 entries in this year's parade.
“Looking forward to being back at night,” Martin said. “It's made a great comeback after COVID. We would like to continue to build it up in the upcoming years, too.”
There will be a number of bands in this year's parade with the Monache Marauder Band near the start of the parade and the Porterville Panther Band at the end of the parade. Those two bands traditionally trade positions at the beginning and end of the parade every year.
Also in the parade lineup are the Summit Collegiate High School Band, the Strathmore Middle School Band, the Carl Smith Middle School Tiger Marching Band, the Granite Hills High School Band, the Strathmore High School Spartan Band, the Summit Charter Intermediate Academy Band, The Burton Middle School Bulldog Marching Band, the Woodville Warrior Marching Band, the Sequoia Middle School Hawks Marching Band and the Pioneer Middle School Marching Band.
And of course the parade will climax with an appearance from Santa Claus. But Santa Claus's schedule is also up in the air.
Santa and his tricked out and lighted up Ford Ranger pickup truck were scheduled to make an appearance at Stafford's Chocolates between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday. But with the parade possibly on hold that appearance may have to be placed on hold as well.
Gene Wilson and his wife, Alejandra Wilson, are again coordinating Santa's visit. Last year when Santa came his truck featured more than 3,000 lights and Wilson promised there will be even more lights this year.
There will also be plenty of vendors at the parade with 11 vendors in total. Churros, tacos, nachos, kettle corn, fried potatoes with roast beast, hot chocolate, coffee, lemonade and champorado will all be sold along with a new item asada fries.
As far as the parade, Martin promises “lots of lights and lots of children will be able to participate.” The parade route will be from Morton to Olive.