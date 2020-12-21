Doris Qualls, Lee Qualls and Kayla Wadkins were grateful to the people who came out on a chilly Saturday night to participate in one of the only Christmas events in the city this year, a drive-by Christmas carol parade organized by the trio that made its way across the City of Porterville.
Just before 6 p.m., a line of cars had formed down Newcomb Street, decorated in flashing Christmas lights and filled with passengers ready to cruise around spreading holiday cheer. A small audience had also formed in the Monache High School parking lot, with spectators bundled up in blankets, waiting for the parade to begin.
The idea was sparked by Doris Qualls, who ran it by Kayla Wadkins, before they began to organize the event online.
“I was sitting there one day and I thought about the parade being cancelled and that people are having a hard year and are without jobs right now, some people are living with family members, and just how sad it was,” said Doris. “The town just needed some Christmas cheer. I looked over at Kayla and said why don’t we just do one of those car parades? And then this thing just blew up.”
Doris was hoping that the parade would brighten the spirits of the community, especially the children.
“I’m hoping people will park and come out of their houses and see it and be encouraged,” said Doris. “People need encouragement right now, especially the children because they are stuck at home right now and it’s not good for them mentally. So if they see this they might think they actually got a parade. I tried to go to areas that are less privileged, places we knew people may be out of work in.”
While the parade’s route basically worked its way around the entire city, one of the main points for Lee Qualls was to drive by the PAAR Center.
“One of the main points we are going to hit early in the route is the PAAR house,” said Lee. “There are a lot of people in there who haven’t been able to see their families and we’re hoping to put a smile on their face. I have friends there and a lot of them are torn up because they are not going to get to see their family. They are shut down because of COVID, so we are hoping this will put a smile on their face and make this Christmas a little bit better for them.”
Shortly after 6 p.m., the parade began to roll down Newcomb Street towards Westfield Avenue. The long line of cars entertained the audiences and passers-by with honks, Christmas music, flashing lights and sleigh bells.
“A big thank you [to those who participated] for wanting to come and spread cheer, and putting in the effort to decorate cars and for going all out,” said Wadkins. “It’s the coolest thing ever.”
Doris extended her own words of gratitude to those who went out on Saturday night to help her the event.
“We appreciate every single person who came out here and was involved in this,” she said. “You are amazing.”