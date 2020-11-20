The public is invited to participate in the annual National Audubon Society Christmas Bird County to be hosted by Circle J-Norris Ranch and SCICON on December 19.
For more than 120 years, the National Audubon Society has conducted bird counts involving thousands of volunteers across the United States, Canada, and several other countries in the Western Hemisphere. Bird counts are early-winter bird censuses conducted between December 14 and January 5 each year and led by community science organizations.
Employees and community members who want to participate in the bird count being held at SCICON and Circle J must make a reservation with Nancy Bruce at joyfulbirding@gmail.com. The Christmas Bird Count will be held at SCICON from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., followed by a count at Circle J-Norris Ranch from 1 to 4:30 p.m.