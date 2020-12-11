The chorus of those calling for middle schools and high schools in purple counties, including Tulare County, to reopen for grades 7 through 12 continues to grow louder.
Porterville Unified School District superintendent Nate Nelson put it best when it comes to the emotional, social and academic well-being of middle school and high school students. “The safest place for them to be is back in class,” he said.
A small group of students also made that point when they held a sit-in at Porterville High School on Wednesday, calling for students their age to again be able to go back to school.
But as it stands now, schools in purple counties in the state can't reopen for in-person learning. Nelson said he definitely understands the viewpoint of those who want middle school and high school students back in school. But he added, “Unfortunately it's out of our hands.”
Nelson said Tulare County Schools Superintendent Tim Hire has written a letter to Govern Gavin Newsom, expressing the county's concern when it comes to the need for middle and high school students to return to school.
And Nelson said there does seem to be some movement on the state level as far as its health officials are concerned that 7th through 12th graders could come back safely. “They don't see K-12 being a big vector for transmission,” said Nelson about spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Nelson did admit health experts believe there's an even lower chance of the virus spreading at the K-6 level. “That's how they justified the K-6 waivers,” said Nelson about the state granting schools waivers to allow students to return at the K-6 level.
But since a stay-at-home order has been issued for the San Joaquin Valley, everything has been put on hold for schools at all grade levels, K-12. Only schools that have already been approved to reopen at the K-6 level can do so.
PUSD has already received approval to reopen for grades K-6 and has done so at Los Robles, Vandalia and West Putnam Elementary Schools. And since it received approval for all of its elementary schools, Nelson said the district still plans on reopening its remaining elementary schools sometime after January 11 following the Christmas break.
Due to the recent surge, Nelson said there are a “lower number of students than we would like” at the three K-6 sites that have reopened. But he said what's happening at the three sites is providing a blueprint on moving forward to reopen the district's remaining elementary schools.
The district is allowed to reopen schools at the 7th through 12th grade level with smaller classes for targeted students. The district has used a tiered system to do so, serving special education students, English learners, foster students, those struggling with distance learning and other disadvantaged students.
But Nelson said health experts believe schools can be reopened for grades 7 through 12 as long as the similar precautions that have been taken at the K-6 level are taken. “They feel confident it can be done safely,” he said.
He added “we feel there are ways to do it safely.” Nelson said such measures as holding more classes outdoors could be taken.
There's also a growing number of people calling on the European model to be followed in which European countries essentially continued with in-person learning for all students. But should also be noted while doing so European countries have also issued strict guidelines similar to the stay-at-home order now issued in the Valley.
STUDENT SPEAKS OUT
Maycee Hyder, a junior at Porterville High School, was one of the students who took part in the sit in on Wednesday.
“We feel that this is necessary for the benefit of our mental health and, obviously, for our education,” said Hyder about returning to school. “We are ready to be done with Zoom classes. School closure has taken a toll on students' emotional well being.”
Hyder said statistics show depression/anxiety rates are on the rise among students and there are more students with suicidal thoughts.
“It’s heartbreaking to hear that some students have taken their own lives as a result of isolation and the lack of social outlets since school shut down in March,” she said. I have even struggled with not being able to see friends and some family. I feel that we desperately need to go back to school to improve students' mental health, but also so that students can continue their education.”
Hyder said distance learning has taken a toll on teachers as well. “Through distance learning, I truly feel students have not been able to learn all that is expected of them at their grade level. In some of my classes, teachers have made it clear that we won’t be able to cover as much curriculum as we would if we were actually in class.”
Hyder said because of that she may not perform as well on the SAT and other standardized tests for juniors because “I didn’t get all the instruction that I should have. I feel that distance learning is not preparing me for my future.”
She also cited information citing the danger of the spread of the virus in grades 7 through 12 isn't high. “I would urge the state to look at the statistics of COVID-19 cases for people aged 18 and under,” she said.
Hyder added as long as students follow safe guidelines, they can return to school safely. “If students are asked to follow the COVID-19 guidelines such as taking temperatures, wearing masks and social distancing, it seems that students should safely be able get back to on-campus learning,” she said.
Hyder also said not being able to return to school has taken a toll on her as an athlete. While there a few days a week in which she can participate in water polo practice, she said the practices are still limited because of the required precautions.
“But being able to see my teammates and be around other kids my ages is the best part,” Hyder said. “The saying 'you never know what you have until it’s gone,' has never been more true when it comes to getting back to school and sports practices.”