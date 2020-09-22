Chipotle in Porterville will hold a fundraiser between 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 26 for Valley Adult Day Services.
Those who specify their order is to support Porterville's VADS will have 1/3 of their purchase price go to the organization.
Those can support VADS by going to Chipotle at 1174 W. Henderson, Suite B, to pick up an order and go and tell the cashier the order is for VADS.
Orders can also be done online by using the promo code 6QBYMMJ to support VADS at Chipotle.com or through the Chipotle app.
VADS provides services for adults who need care and for their caregivers as well. Those who would like to donate to VADS can also go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/valley-adult-day-services
VADS has stated it will run out of funds by mid-October. VADS has set a fundraising goal of $50,000.