Chili’s will hold a a Give Back Event to help the city of Porterville restore its library.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. March 19 at Chili’s locations in Hanford, Tulare and Visalia. Fifteen percent of all sales will go to the city of Porterville in its effort to restore its library.
Book donations will also be accepted and those who donate books will receive a coupon for free chips and salsa and 10 percent off their bill.
A fire virtually destroyed the Porterville Public Library on February 18. Porterville City Firefighters Patrick Jones and Ray Figueroa died battling the blaze.