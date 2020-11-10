COVID-19 has now had its impact on the Christmas season in Porterville as two long-standing traditional events in the community have been canceled.
There will be no Porterville Children's Christmas Parade this year. The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony held adjacent to City Hall every has also been canceled.
The Porterville Children's Christmas Parade was started by legendary Porterville High band director Buck Shaffer so children could have a Christmas Parade. But the parade scheduled for Thursday night, December 3, won't happen this year, said Porterville Rotary Club parade chairman Greg Meister.
The parade is sponsored by the Rotary Club, Porterville Chamber of Commerce and City of Porterville.
Meister praised the work of Chamber CEO Jessica Brackeen, who worked hard to come up with a way to hold some kind of an event this year.
Meister said organizers looked at holding some kind of event from all kinds of “different angles.” One idea was to do with many communities have done and that was to have a reverse parade which is something like a drive thru event in which the entrants in the parade remain stationary and motorists drive by.
Meister said there were enough people interested in which there could have been 30 to 40 entrants for a reverse parade to be held, but in the end it just wasn't logistically possible.
With the uptick in COVID-19 cases, Meister also said safety would be a concern with such a large gathering and for those coming together for their entries such as building floats, so trying to put something together under those circumstances wouldn't be such a good idea.
The cancellation of the Christmas parade comes when on Monday Pfizer announced its vaccine is 90 percent effective. “It just didn't come soon enough,”
“It's sad.,” added Meister about the parade's cancellation. “We're all saddened by it.”
City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore said the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony set for the night after Thanksgiving on November 27 won't happen this year. “There won't be a ceremony,” Moore said.
Moore said the tree will be lighted on the night of Friday, November 27 as has been done in the past. “That part of the tradition will continue,” Moore said.
But events that were part of the ceremony such as musical performances and a canned food drive and drive for Toys for Tots won't happen this year.
The cancellation of the Christmas events have come after traditional Veterans Day events such as the Veterans Day Parade and Band-A-Rama have been canceled and won't happen on Wednesday, Veterans Day.
One small bright spot is a Virtual Veterans Day Run is being held and the response has been strong, Moore said. “We've had a great turnout for that so far,” Moore said.
To register for the Virtual Veterans Day Run visit http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/vetsrun.cfm