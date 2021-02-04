PORTERVILLE, Calif - Many visitors to the Kern River Ranger District of the Sequoia National Forest cherish the dispersed recreation areas along the Upper Kern River as havens for free, self-contained riverside camping that, owing to their lower elevation and ease of access from Mountain 99, are generally available for use year-round.
With their colorful array of communal camping setups in a wide-open space, dispersed areas on a busy weekend more resemble a tailgate party than a traditional campground. This was never more true than during the summer of 2020 when the Kern River Ranger District, and these areas, in particular, experienced a “camping tsunami,” bringing visitors in record numbers to the Sequoia National Forest when many other recreation areas in Southern California were closed due to COVID-19.
Because these designated dispersed areas are so easily accessible (and handy to hotels if newly minted outdoor enthusiasts become less-than-enthused with the outdoors), they make a good option for first-time campers. However, with that inexperience can come a lack of awareness of basic outdoor recreation principles such as those described by Leave No Trace and, consequently, little understanding of the lasting effects of resource damage.
According to District Ranger Alfred Watson, the summer of 2020 saw unprecedented visitation. “District recreation staff took extraordinary measures to minimize impact on public lands” stated Watson. “The Forest Service provided additional waste disposal options for campers and relied more than ever on volunteer efforts to aid in clean-up when even large, roll-away style dumpsters proved insufficient to contain the mountains of garbage left behind.”
However, despite these groups' herculean efforts, the dispersed recreation area known as Chico Flat suffered resource damage. The damage was significant enough to warrant its closure by Forest Order 0513-20-37 through May 27, 2021.
“The closure order will allow enough time for clean-up and riparian restoration efforts to occur during the winter season when precipitation, generally sparse in warmer seasons, aids in establishing newly planted vegetation,” Watson explained.
Recent rain and snow in the Kern River Valley finally provided the Forest Service and volunteers optimum conditions to begin replanting the area.
“Approximately 30 volunteers, including employees of the Kern River Ranger District, members of the local Kern River Conservancy and Keepers of the Kern groups, and folks from as far away as Palmdale, came together this past Saturday, January 30 to accomplish this task,” he added.
When asked about his volunteer group’s participation in the project, Kern River Conservancy Executive Director and Founder, Gary Ananian, said, “I think the best part of planting trees in the forest is being in a moment of Zen. It’s the ultimate volunteer opportunity to help create and give life to a suffering forest."
During this event, over 100 native trees, including Live Oak, Grey Pine, Sugar Pine, and Desert Willow, as well as over 200 cuttings from Willow, Cottonwood, Green Ash and White Alder species that grow near the Kern River, were planted in locations appropriate to their needs. Additionally, volunteers removed trash and relocated boulders to keep visitors from driving off the recreation area's designated routes.
What can you do to help? Besides taking care not to trample or drive over vegetation, visitors can help maintain their public lands by practicing "pack it in, pack it out" methods. "Pack it in, pack it out" means leaving with everything you came with and used.