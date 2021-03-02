A chase ended in the arrest of two people, including a convicted felon who discarded a loaded gun during the pursuit, Porterville Police stated.
Joshua Schwenn, 30, and Crystal Reyes, 33, both of Porterville, were arrested.
At about 7:45 p.m. Friday, a Porterville Police Officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Olive Avenue and B Street. The officer pulled behind the vehicle and determined it was stolen.
A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver, Schwenn, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. Schwenn traveled southbound on Plano Street and out of the city limits. The chase concluded when the vehicle stalled on Worth Drive, southeast of town.
During the pursuit, Schwenn discarded a loaded handgun from the vehicle, which was recovered. Schwenn, and his passenger, Reyes, were taken into custody without incident. Schwenn is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Both Schwenn and Reyes displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and had warrants for their arrest. Reyes was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, the police stated.
Schwenn and Reyes were transported to the Tulare County Sheriff Office, South County Detention Facility. Schwenn was being held in lieu of $125,000 bail and Reyes was being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.