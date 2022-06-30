Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward announced on Thursday felony charges against two Washington men for transporting large quantities of fentanyl through Tulare County.
Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19, have been charged. Police reports state just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit investigators were called to the area of Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue in Tulare to assist California Highway Patrol Officers with a traffic stop.
During a vehicle search, detectives found 151 packages, each containing 1,000 fentanyl pills. In total, 151,000 pills were found hidden inside the vehicle. The vehicle search also revealed two kilograms of cocaine.
Officials stated fentanyl worth more than $750,000 was seized. In addition the DA's charges involves cocaine weighing more than one kilogram.
Detectives arrested Zendejas, 25, and Madrigal, 19. The men were booked into custody on charges of transporting controlled substances.
Utilizing the bail schedule established by the Tulare County Superior Court, based upon the volume of narcotics seized, bail was set at $1 million. Less than 24 hours later on Saturday, the Tulare County Probation Department submitted a pre-trial risk assessment of the suspects to the Tulare County Superior Court.
The assessment deemed the men as “low risk.” Based on this assessment, the court released the men on their own recognizance. The Office of the District Attorney and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office weren't consulted regarding the release.
Judicial commissioner Mickey Verissimo, a former assistant district attorney who reports to Tulare County Superior Court, considered both suspects to be fit for release.
In a press release it issued on Wednesday Tulare County Superior Court stated the commissioner can issue an order to detain, release on own recognizance or supervised recognizance. “Aside from the information provided there was no additional information provided by the District Attorney or the arresting agency requesting bail deviation or detention holds,” the press release stated.
The arresting agency was the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
The DA's office stated on Wednesday after further investigation Sheriff’s detectives submitted police and evidence reports from the incident to the Office of the District Attorney for review.
On Thursday, prosecutors filed the following felony charges against both men: One count of sale/transportation/offer to sell controlled substance – fentanyl, one count of transport for sale/non-contiguous county — cocaine with the special allegations the weight exceeded one kilogram, one count of sale/transportation/offer to sell controlled substance — cocaine with the special allegations the weight exceeded one kilogram, and one count of false compartment activity. If convicted on all counts, each defendant faces up to 14 years in state prison.
Following Thursday’s case filing, prosecutors requested a court hearing regarding bail. At the hearing in Department 10, Judge Nathan Leedy rescinded the prior release on own recognizance order and issued arrest warrants for the men. The court also set bail at $2.15 million. An appearance date of July 21 remains scheduled.