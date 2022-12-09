Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward announced on Friday 44 felony counts of cruelty to animals against Cesar Flores, 51, in relation to an animal abuse case in Lindsay.
Flores was arraigned on the charges Thursday afternoon and pleaded not guilty. The court released Flores on supervised own recognizance with a GPS monitor.
Prosecutors objected to his release, citing their concern for the safety of the animals. The court imposed conditions Flores must stay at least 100 yards away from his property and the animals. He also can't possess animals and must make regular contact with probation.
Flores is scheduled to return to court on December 22 in Department 18 for a preliminary hearing setting. According to current California sentencing laws, if convicted Flores faces probation or a potential local time prison sentence.
Anyone with further information regarding the case is asked to contact Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Ag Crime detectives at 559-733-6218.
On Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Ag Crimes Detectives investigated the animal abuse case in the 25300 block of Avenue 220 in Lindsay and eventually arrested Flores. They found 48 horses, 13 cows and dozens of dogs and puppies in need of care on two differet parcels of land.
A majority of the horses and cattle were determined to be malnourished and in need of urgent care. Two horses were found dead and one cow had to be euthanized.