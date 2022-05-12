Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward has announced criminal charges relating to recent agricultural equipment thefts in Tulare County.
On Thursday, TCDA prosecutors charged Pedro Coronado, 37, and Alexis Avalos, 22, both of Lamont, with four counts of felony grand theft and one felony count of receiving stolen property exceeding $950 in value. For Coronado, the charges are enhanced with the special allegations the offenses were committed while he was released on his own recognizance in two other filed criminal theft cases in Kern County.
In addition, the men are charged with misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property not exceeding $950 in value, vandalism under $400 in damage, and trespass with intent to interfere. The crimes are alleged to have been committed on Tuesday.
Both men entered not guilty pleas and are scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing conference on May 20. A bail hearing for Coronado is also scheduled for that date. He's currently in custody. The court set bail for Avalos at $75,000.
If convicted, Coronado faces up to 7 years, 8 months in custody. Avalos faces up to 3 years, 8 months in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has further information regarding these thefts, they should contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, TCSO Ag Detectives spotted a white and red 1986 Ford Dually Pickup on the side of Highway 190 near Highway 65 in Porterville. Detectives recognized the pickup as matching one used by a suspect in multiple ongoing investigations ranging from Kern to Madera Counties.
One of the men inside the truck, Coronado, was suspected of about a dozen equipment thefts in Tulare County. The second suspect in the vehicle, Avalos, was found to have multiple active arrest warrants out of Kern County, one of which was for burglary.
As the investigation continued, Detectives found a forklift stuck in a nearby orchard that had been stolen in Terra Bella. A second forklift was also reported stolen from that location.
The second forklift was later found in the area of Scranton and Highway 65, just south of Porterville. Evidence collected at both scenes linked Coronado and Avalos to the thefts.
Both suspects were arrested for multiple counts, including grand theft of agricultural equipment and possession of stolen property.