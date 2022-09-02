The Cultural and Historical Awareness Program, CHAP, speaker series is returning to Porterville College to begin the 2022-2023 school year.
All events are free and open to the public and all are welcome. All the events will be held at the Porterville College Theater. The series is also still celebrating its 20th anniversary.
The theme for the upcoming series is “The Anthropocene,” which will be the top of discussion featuring speaker Richard Goode on October 27.
The series will begin on Monday, September 19 with “Constitution Day” when Leslie Pelon, PC adjunct history instructor, will be the featured speaker. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. September 17 is Constitution Day, which celebrates the ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
PC art professor Jim Entz stated Pelon will discuss Constitution Day, the Vice Presidency and the
Constitutional Day, the Vice-Presidency, and the built in constitutional crisis.
"It will be a really timely presentation of constitutional issues and a way of looking at the constitution that will be very accessible to people who follow the news today," Entz said.
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, PC professor emeritus of history Jay Hargis will present “We are all Romans.”
“Hargis will be looking at a connection to Roman politics, urban planning, and a perspective that seems very modern in how to live a life,” Entz said.
Richard Goode, professor emeritus of earth sciences at PC, will discuss “The Anthropocene” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27.
Goode will discuss the Anthropocene — how geologic changes are influenced by human activity — “and how we've named ourselves in this epoc,” Entz said.
Entz added Goode will discuss worldwide characteristics, with the jet stream shifting, which possibly started in the 17th century and the warming of the planet, which started in the last 100 years. Goode will talk about how people warned about the changes in the early 80s or even earlier.
The fall series of CHAP will conclude with the annual Veterans Panel which will be held in conjunction with Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Veterans Panel for Veteran’s Day—Four or five local veterans talk about their experiences and answer questions from the audience.
Several veterans will talk about their experiences and answer questions from the audience. Richard Osborne, professor emeritus of anthropology at PC, will moderate the veterans panel.
For more information on CHAP events, email chap@portervillecollege.edu.