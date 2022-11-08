The 104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade presented by American Legion Post 20 will again be televised by KSEE Channel 24 and will feature a special skydiving tribute before the parade begins.
The parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 11, Veterans Day, in downtown Porterville. The annual Veterans Day Run and Walk will also take place prior to the parade at 7:30 a.m., featuring the 5K and 10K run and walks.
As it did last year KSEE24 will abroadcast the parade beginning at 10 a.m. “The City of Porterville is proud to be part of such a patriotic community, which continuously pays tribute to its Veterans, making the Porterville Veterans parade one of the largest in the Central Valley and the longest-running in the country,” the city stated.
The city has partnered with Skydive Elsinore, SDE, to provide a special tribute before the parade as a way to say thank you to all who have served in the Armed Forces. The team will coordinate a skydive landing on Main Street by Jay Stokes, an SDE military trainer. SDE has been operating since 1959 and has a training facility located in Porterville, which is a registered drop zone utilized exclusively for military airborne training and is cleared by the U.S. Special Operations Command for military parachuting.
Right before the parade starts, Stokes will land with a 2,500-square foot American flag in front of City Hall. Stokes, a Chief Warrant Officer 4, was in the United States Army Special Forces for 24 years.
Stokes has been jumping for 47 years and has accumulated more than 27,000 jumps. In addition to his military and civilian jumping, Stokes is a former President of the United States Parachute Association, the governing body for skydiving in the U.S.
He was inducted into the International Skydiving Museum and Hall of Fame in 2018 and is a 5-time Guinness world record holder for most parachute jumps in 24 hours. His current record set in 2006 is 640 jumps in 24-hours.
The city stated its honored to be able to pay tribute to all veterans and current members of the Armed Forces.