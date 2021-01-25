Despite another summer — which seemed to be longer and more of a problem than every last year — the City of Porterville is continuing it safe and sane fireworks program.
But in the wake of the problem illegal fireworks has been causing, the City of Porterville has made changes to its safe and sane fireworks ordinance.
The Porterville City Council discussed last year what could be done about the problem with illegal fireworks and it was even suggested to just completely outlaw fireworks in the city. But City Manager John Lollis said unless such an action was done on a regional level, it wouldn't be effective.
And the sale of fireworks has also become fundraisers in which local organizations raise a considerable amount of funds.
The city again is allowing local organizations to apply to sell fireworks this summer. The city allows one organization per 4,000 people in the city to sell fireworks, so that means about 15 organizations will be able to sell fireworks.
In its ordinance, the city now states safe and sane fireworks that can be used can't be what's considered “dangerous” fireworks or “exempt fireworks.” In the past the city defined safe and sane fireworks as just those that weren't dangerous fireworks, except in any case, only end fuses could be used.
Exempt fireworks are those used for industrial, commercial or agriculture use or for religious ceremonies. Information on dangerous and exempt fireworks can be found here: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displayText.xhtml?lawCode=HSC&division=11.&title=&part=2.&chapter=1.&article=
All organizations selling fireworks must display a poster with safety regulations at their stands. The fine for violations of the fireworks ordinance is $1,500. But this year the ordinance states there will be fines for the “manufacture, possession, sale, delivery, use or discharge of dangerous fireworks within the city of Porterville.” In the past the ordinance just covered the possession and discharge of fireworks.
Pre-applications for the sale of fireworks are now available from the Porterville Fire Department. The pre-applications will be distributed by e-mail. Those who want an application can email fire-dept@ci.porterville.ca.us.
The name of the non-profit organization, email address to send the application to and a name and phone number for a primary contact should be included in the email. Those who don't have access to e-mail can call 782-7526 to schedule an alternate way to receive an application.
The Porterville Fire Department Facebook page stated the deadline for submission is 5 p.m. January 29. Pre-applications are also available here: http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/Fire/documents/FireworksPre-application-2016.pdf
The drawing choosing which organizations will be able to sell fireworks from February 16-28. In the past the drawing was held from March 16 through 31.
Organizations chosen to sell fireworks will apply for their permits between the first business day and last business day of March. In the past, the permit applications were done in April.
Even though Tulare County has set the timeframe for legal fireworks to be from June 28 to July 4 the use of illegal fireworks in Porterville began closer to the first of June.
And the Independence Day weekend was particularly active. The City of Porterville issued issued 29 citations and $43,500 in fines. There were 138 illegal fireworks and paraphernalia confiscated. The fire department also had to respond to eight grass fires, three tree fires and three dumpster fires.
Information on Porterville's safe and sane fireworks ordinance can be found here: http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/Fire/documents/Ordinance.pdf