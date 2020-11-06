With the forecast calling for significant changes in the weather this weekend, fire managers on the Sequoia Complex are shifting Hotshot crews and other line personnel out of the backcountry to the southern portion of the fire to support suppression repair.
“Movement of the crews to the south end of the fire is prioritizing firefighter safety considering weather conditions..” officials stated.
Snow is in the forecast for higher elevations throughout the weekend.
Firefighters are also concerned about gusty winds this weekend. “As the cold front moves through the area, the fire is likely to be affected by gusty winds, low humidity recovery, and limited precipitation in the form of light snow.,” officials stated. “This creates potentially hazardous conditions for firefighters working around fire weakened trees, helicopter flights in and out to access steep terrain.”
There will be freezing temperatures in the higher elevations as well this weekend, which will also affect the firefight, officials stated.
Officials stated reducing erosion which could lead to flooding in the future is also being stressed. “Ground efforts are prioritizing erosion control on direct and indirect containment lines,” officials stated. “Hand crews continue to chip brush piles throughout the communities.
The Sequoia Complex has burned 170,922 acres as of Friday and remains at 80 percent contained. There are now 340 firefighting personnel working the fire. The estimated full containment date for the fire is still November 20.
Fire personnel assigned to nightshift continue to monitor the southern edge of the fire around the Ponderosa, Camp Nelson, Belknap, Alpine Village and Redwood Areas looking for smokes and interior heat. Smokes well inside the fire perimeter are still being observed. Those not threatening to spread past contained lines are likely to continue smoldering until substantial rain or snow blanket the area.
As weather is expected to challenge fire personnel and others traveling in the area, especially at the higher elevations, be prepared for slick and icy roads, snowy conditions, and gusty winds.
Where the Sequoia Complex is meeting the Rattlesnake Fire in Sequoia National Park, support continues to be provided there as needed.
The Sequoia Complex burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,975 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,283 acres), Sequoia National Park (18,292 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4,036 acres), county, and private lands (4,726 acres) and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation.
For information on closures and local assistance visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
Southern California Edison is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest - https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the SQF Complex Fire. For more information - https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
Also for more information visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The assistance center will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, Veterans Day. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Officials state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States. Those who wish to express their appreciation can do so by visiting the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page. Cards can also be sent to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.