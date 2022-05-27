The Porterville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its First Golf Tournament to be held June 17 at River Island Country Club with a Shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The presenting sponsor of the tournament is Eagle Mountain Casino. All proceeds benefit the Chamber of Commerce, whose mission is to support a strong economy for the Greater Porterville Area by uniting the efforts of businesses and professional individuals.
“We are excited to host this golf tournament,” said Chamber CEO Kristy Martin. “And we would like to thank not only Eagle Mountain Casino as our Presenting Sponsor, but also our Gold Sponsors 4Creeks, Sierra View Medical Center, Valley Pacific Petroleum, and TREDC and Silver Sponsors Townsend Architectural Group, Mission Bank and Staff-Worthy.”
“The tournament planning is going well and shaping up to be a fun event,” said Chamber Chair-Elect Josh Pearson. “Come on out and join us for an enjoyable day of golf and networking.”
Single players can register for $150 which includes lunch provided by River Island Country Club. Register online at www.portervillechamber.org/golf-tournament, or foradditional information or questions about sponsorship opportunities contact the Chamber, 559-784-7502 or info@portervillechamber.org