The Porterville Chamber of Commerce Spring Festival is returning for the first time in four years.
The chamber is reviving the community event after its annual Iris Festival had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Iris Festival was last held in 2019.
The Iris Festival is returning this year and is now know as the Porterville Chamber Spring Festival. The event will be held in downtown Porterville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Admission is free.
“While the iris flower has long been a symbol of Porterville and an integral part of the festival's history, the rebranding was necessary to reflect the changes that have taken place in the community,” the chamber stated. The chamber added the festival has expanded its focus to include the local agricultural community.
"We wanted to create a festival that further reflected the diversity of our community," Porterville Chamber of Commerce CEO Kristy Martin said. "The new name and branding focus on a celebration of spring and all the things that make our community great."
Touchstone Pistachio is the signature sponsor for this year's event as this year's event will feature a local pistachio tasting.
More than 90 vendors are currently signed up for the festival. The chamber stated the festival will still feature many of the beloved attractions that have made it a staple of the community for so many years. There will be a kids zone, chili cook-off, food and craft vendors, and live entertainment as the chamber stated there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
“The new branding and expanded focus of the festival have already generated a lot of excitement and enthusiasm within the community,” the chamber stated. “The festival organizers are confident that this year's event will be bigger and better than ever before.
The scheduled lineup of live entertainment will feature at Centennial Park Side Projects at 10 a.m., Enchanted Dance Studio at 11:15, Dance Horizons at 12:30 p.m., Sensation Baton and Dance at 1:45 and Spin Academy at 3.
There will also be live entertainment on Garden Avenue and the acts scheduled to perform are Princess Lee Lee and Granpa at 10 a.m., PurplePops at 11:15, the popular local country/blues/rock band In Kahootz at 12:30, Ishmael at 1:45 and the popular local country singer Nick Slater and his Tulare Dust Band at 3.
In addition the event will feature a car show sponsored by the Rollin' Relics Car Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parking lot adjacent to Landing 13. The car show will also feature music by DJ Swift.
For more information about the Porterville Chamber Spring Festival, visit www.portervillechamber.org/spring-festival or follow the festival on Facebook or Instagram (@PortervilleChamber).