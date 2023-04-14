The Porterville Chamber of Commerce's annual Spring Festival, formerly known as the Iris Festival, is happening Saturday.
The event is happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown. This year's festival will be celebrating a portion of the agricultural industry in the community by highlighting pistachio companies and pistachio food dishes.
The event will also feature the annual chili cook-off, live entertainment on 2 stages, a car show, and craft and food vendors.
As part of the event the Rollin' Relics Car Club will hold a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parking lot adjacent to Landing 13.