The Porterville Chamber of Commerce reported a small fire broke out in its building on Main Street earlier this week which is causing the organization to temporarily relocate.
The Chamber credited the Porterville Fire Department and Stop Alarm, Inc. for saving the building.
We wanted to thank the Porterville Fire Department and STOP ALARM, INC.for their quick action in saving the building,” the Chamber posted on its Facebook page. “Unfortunately, we will need to temporarily relocate the Chamber office until further notice.”
The Facebook post also stated anyone who needs to contact the Chamber can do so through email at info@portervilleschools.org or call 784-7502 after the relocation.
“The Chamber looks forward to helping our local businesses,” the Facebook post stated. “Please let us know what we can do to help you.”