The Porterville Chamber of Commerce has joined the effort to make sure those who paid the ultimate price for this country are properly honored on Memorial Day.
The Chamber posted on its Facebook page it's challenging families, neighbors, businesses, organizations, schools, teams and clubs to help place small flags at every veteran's grave site at Hillcrest Cemetery.
“This event at Hillcrest Cemetery takes stamina which has become difficult for many of the men and woman who have proudly volunteered for years,” the Chamber stated.
The chamber posted Porterville American Legion Post 20 is inviting everyone to help set up for Memorial Day at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Those who are interested in placing small flags at veteran grave markers should meet at Hillcrest Cemetery at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers will stay at the cemetery that day until the job is completed.
The plan for placing the flags for the Avenue of Flags has also been adjusted, the Chamber posted on its website. Also at 8 a.m. Saturday, the uncapping and cleaning of up to 2,000 flag poles will be done.
At 4 p.m Sunday, the large flag poles will be placed.
At 5 a.m. Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, volunteers can meet at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Oliver Avenue, to load the flags and move the flags to be placed at the cemetery.
All Memorial Day decorations will be removed at 4 p.m. Monday.
A ceremony to honor all veterans and current military personnel, including those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Hillcrest Cemetery. Chairs will be provided and those attending can also bring their own chairs. Social distancing will be encouraged.
Those who are helping out with the effort this weekend should bring water, gloves, screwdriver to help make holes for the small flags, a hat and sunscreen.
For more information call American Legion Post 20 Commander Mike Smith, 559-310-8703.