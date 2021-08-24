Porterville Unified School District superintendent Nate Nelson said the district is doing everything it can to make sure its schools stay open. But it hasn't been easy since the first day of school on August 12.
“It's definitely been a challenge for us,” Nelson said.
On Monday it was reported there were more than 260 students and staff in quarantine in the Visalia Unified School District.
“I don't have real-time numbers of students and staff,” said Nelson on Monday about how many in the district were in quarantine.
But he added “there's a significant number” in quarantine. “I think there are are number of students and staff in that category.”
Nelson said the district board made significant investments in additional medical staff because the district knew “we were going to have challenges.”
He added about the process when it comes to dealing with students and staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19, “it's complicated. Different variables come into play.”
Those different variables include of those who may have been exposed if they were wearing a mask and if they were vaccinated.
Nelson noted the district made other investments in dealing with COVID such as having the ability of rapid testing for students and staff in which results can be available in 15 minutes.
As far as having to shut down the schools again, Nelson said, “I don't see that happening at this point. We're doing everything we can to keep the schools open. I don't see closing schools down.”
But Nelson added, “that could change as it has through this.” Nelson, though, said based on the current situation, the schools will remain open. “Our goal is to keep them in school,” said Nelson about students.
He added when it comes to society as a whole, “I think this is the safest place for them to be,” said Nelson about keeping students in school. He went onto say, “we've invested a lot of resources to make sure that happens.”
Nelson, though, did say the pandemic can continue to have an impact on extra-curricular activities such as athletics.
Due to its surge, VUSD implemented a policy last week in which everyone on their campuses have to wear a mask indoors and outdoors.
"This is heavily affecting our ability to keep students in school and provide services... Many of the staff and student quarantines could have been prevented if masks were required outdoors," the district said in a statement.
The California Department of Public Health's guidelines only call for masks to be worn indoors while being optional outdoors.
PUSD has implemented the CDPH policy requiring everyone to wear masks indoors while making them optional outdoors. Nelson said he doesn't see any factors that would lead the district to change its policy.
He added if CDPH or the county would change the policy to call for masks to be worn outdoors, the district would comply.
Nelson said the vast majority of students are choosing to wear masks outdoors in the district. “Eighty percent seems to be the number I'm getting from the administrators. Eighty percent of them (students) are choosing to keep the masks on.”