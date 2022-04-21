Porterville College will hold an event celebrating the legacy of Cesar Chavez today.
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at the PC campus quad. The event is free and all are welcome. Refreshments will be available and there will also be free tacos, rice and beans.
Guest speakers will be Andrez Chavez who is the executive director of the National Chavez Center and leads the arm of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, and Reyna Rodriguez, public relations specialist for Proteus. Chavez is the grandson of Cesar Chavez.
They will share how Chavez's vision has grown to be embraced worldwide and how he has impacted laws being created today to help develop policies that impact equity and inclusion.
Sponsors for the event include OLA Raza, the Cesar Chavez Foundation and PC's Cultural and Historical Awareness Program, CHAP.
CHAP will also be hosting author Sandra Cisneros during the event as part of its spring writer and poet speaker series. Cisneros will be featured via zoom at http://tinyurl.com/3v8m6xnr from noon to 1 p.m. today.
Cisneros is a poet, short story writer, novelist and essayists who focuses on the lives of the working class. She has won NEA fellowships in poetry and fiction, the Texas Medal of the Arts, the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship, the PEN/Nabakov Award for international literature and the National Medal of the Arts awarded to her by President Barack Obama in 2016.
Her novel The House on Mango Street has sold more than 7 million copies and has been translated in more than 25 languages. It has become required reading in elementary and high schools and universities across the country.
Her recent book, Martita, I Remember You/Martita, was published in 2021. In the fall of 2022, a collection of her poems, entitled Woman Without Shame, will be her first collection published by Knopf in 28 years. Cisneros is a dual U.S./Mexico citizen.
For more information on the event featuring Cisneros contact Reagan Dozier at reagan.dozier@portervillecollege.edu or 559-791-2271.