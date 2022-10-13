A ceremony will be held Friday to recognize the continued funding for much needed repairs of much of the state's water infrastructure.
State Senator Melissa Hurtado will present a ceremonial check for $100 million during the ceremony to be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Friant Kern Canal at the intersection of Avenue 96 and Road 208 in Terra Bella.
Hurtado will be joined by various members of local government, water, citrus and farm organizations. The $100 million was included in the 2022-2023 State Budget to help fund the repairs of much of the state's infrastructure.
The $100 million will go to the Friant-Kern Canal, the Delta-Mendota Canal, the San Luis Canal and the California Aqueduct.
It's the second straight year $100 million has been allocated from the state budget toward fixing four of the state's water sources. How the $100 million will be divided this year is still to be determined. Last year the state allocated $39.2 million to the Friant-Kern Canal, $37 million to the San Luis Canal and California Aqueduct and $23.8 million to the Delta-Mendota Canal.
The state funding provided last year and this year will help the project of the repairs on the Friant-Kern Canal continue. With the state funding provided in the 2021-2022 fiscal year ground was able to be broken on January 25 of this year on the Friant-Kern repairs. The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the same place where today's ceremony will be held.
Phase 1 of the Friant-Kern Canal repairs will consist of 10 miles and is the first phase of the planned repairs of 33 miles of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County known as the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction project.
The total cost of the 33-mile project is expected to be at least $500 million. In 2021, the Friant Water Authority board, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, approved a financing package of state, federal and local funds to fund the project.
Phase 1 of the project includes construction 10 miles of new concrete-lined canal to replace one of the most damaged areas of the canal. It's scheduled to be completed and fully operational by January 2024.
The canal is in need of repairs due to subsidence, essentially the sinking of the canal, that has been caused by the overpumping of groundwater. The subsidence has decreased the conveyance, the ability to deliver water, from the canal's 33-mile stretch by as much as 60 percent.