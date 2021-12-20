The Bureau of Reclamation announced on Monday the federal Central Valley Project will receive $61.8 million to address the drought.
The Central Valley Project is a main agency that determines the level of water that's allocated for the region it covers, including the Central Valley.
The Bureau of Reclamation stated the funding was for: “Multiple drought rapid response and long-term drought resiliency actions throughout the Central Valley Project to address the most pressing needs,” adding the funding would be used to address ongoing drought needs throughout the region.
The funding is part of $210 million in funding the Bureau of Reclamation announced on Monday it was allocating from the Extending Government Funding and Delivery Emergency Assistance Act. The legislation provided Reclamation with $200 million to address drought conditions throughout the West, as well as $10 million to deal with wildfires.
“By funding efforts to address intensifying drought and wildfires, this administration is making among the largest investments in the resilience of physical and natural systems in American history,” said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. “This legislation helps protect communities and ecosystems against the threat of wildland fire by making historic investments in drought relief, hazardous fuels management, and post-wildfire restoration activities.”
"Most of the West, and specifically California’s Central Valley, the Klamath Basin in Oregon/California, and the Colorado River Basin, were impacted by this past dry hydrologic year. Recent forecasts show minimal relief for water year 2022," said Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. "This funding will help protect those communities and ecosystems in the short term, as we leverage our resources in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build long-term water resilience in the backdrop of climate change across the entire West."
Funding allocations also included:
$40 million for the implementation of conserving 500,000-plus acre-feet of water over the next two years to stabilize the decline of Lake Mead. This includes $26 million to the Lower Colorado River Operations Program to continue the implementation of Drought Contingency Plan activities, and $14 million to shore up water firming rights for Tribal communities during times of shortage in ]Central Arizona. This brings the total to $50 million available when adding $10 million from the 2021 fiscal year.
$1.2 million for the Lower Colorado River Operations Program to initiate coordination of post 2026 operational guidelines and studies related to drought resiliency.
$20 million to the WaterSMART Drought Response Program to address drought planning and implementation actions through a competitive selection process that emphasizes mitigation of drought impacts, involvement from multiple stakeholders, and cost-sharing from non-federal sponsors.
$10 million for the Klamath Project to support drought response and resiliency activities.
$10 million for drought mitigation activities for Native Americans.
$22 million for drought-specific projects and activities, such as additional storage facilities for the Mni Wiconi Project and water conservation improvements for the Yakima River Basin Water Enhancement Project.
$35 million for contingency funding to address the most pressing and emerging drought-related needs during the 2022 fiscal year.
In addition to drought funding, Reclamation was provided $10 million to deal with wildfires. Reclamation’s actions with wildfires include infrastructure repairs, debris removal, fire suppression, water supply, as well as risk prevention and future fire mitigation efforts such as fuels reduction and cleanup activities.