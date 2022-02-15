Central Valley hospitals, including Sierra View Medical Center, have put out another S.O.S., this time stating there continues to be a burden on emergency rooms.
Even though the number of COVID patients continues to gradually decline, the burden on emergency rooms continues to remain, the hospitals state. Central Valley hospitals also sent out an S.O.S. last month.
While there's been a gradual decline on COVID patients at Sierra View the number of COVID patients has remained the same at the hospital in recent days. And by and large Sierra View's ICU continues to be at or near capacity.
Sierra View reported on Tuesday its ICU was at capacity as all 10 of its beds were in use. Sierra View reported on Tuesday it had 23 COVID patients and three patients suspected of having COVID.
Sierra View stated it continues to work with other Central Valley hospitals to remind community members the pandemic still poses a challenge to the capacity of hospitals, which is providing a challenge for hospitals to care for its sickest patients. Sierra View has put out another S.O.S. community alert, this time to inform the community about when to seek emergency care and when to consider primary care or urgent care locations.
“The burden on health care from the pandemic continues to grow, especially in the Emergency Rooms,” said Dr. James Comes of Community Medical Centers in Fresno. He's joined in a 30-second video message by Dr. Alan Givertz of Saint Agnes Medical Center to reassure those hospitals are doing everything they can to accommodate the health needs of community members.
“If you’re sick, call your primary care doctor or urgent care first,” Dr. Comes said. “They often can see you faster and help you decide if a visit to the emergency room is necessary.”
Sierra View stated emergency care services continue to be available at the hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Sierra View added if those are experiencing an emergency or have a serious condition, they shouldn't delay receiving care and should call 911.
Comes stated the best defense remains to be vaccinated and receiving a booster shot against COVID. “Getting vaccinated and boosted is still your best way to stay out of the hospital,” Comes said.
VACCINATION ROUNDUP
Another vaccination roundup in which $100 gift cards to Porterville businesses will be held at the Community Vaccine Clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton this week. The clinic is operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance. The program is funded by the City of Porterville through federal American Rescue Plan funds it's receiving.
More than 25,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the Porterville area. Porterville's City Council approved the ninth vaccine roundup to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
All those ages 12 and older receiving a first, second or third booster dose of a COVID vaccine during the roundup will receive a $100 gift card. First, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.
Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. The last walk-in time is 5 p.m. Preregistration can be done at myturn.ca.gov
The vaccination roundup is a partnership between Sierra View, Imperial Ambulance, City of Porterville and Tulare County Health and Human Services.
For more information about the Community Vaccination Clinic visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines. For Spanish visit www.sierra-view.com/vacunasCOVID. For toolkit, visit www.sierra-view.com/VaccineRoundup.
Sierra View stated the Vaccine Roundups have been one of the most successful local responses to improving vaccination and booster rates in southeastern Tulare County.