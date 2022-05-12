A Celebration of Life for one of Porterville's most prominent businessmen will be held on Saturday, May 21.
Bob Hergesheimer died on May 21, 2020 at the age of 67. Of course Hergesheimer began Hergesheimer's Donut Factory in the Porterville Plaza on Henderson near Porter with his brothers, Jim and Carl. The donut shop has been a Porterville institution for decades and is still in the same spot where it began under different ownership.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Hergesheimer's funeral had to be postponed. A Celebration of Life for Hergesheimer will now be held on the second anniversary of his death on May 21.
All of those who would like to be a part of the remembrance and the Celebration of Life for Hergesheimer are welcome. Those who would like to attend can contact his daughter, Cynthia Olsen, 559-273-8610 for details.