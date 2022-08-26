Monache graduate Princesa Ceballos has been awarded a Blue Diamond Growers Foundation Scholarship.
Blue Diamond Growers awarded 25 scholarships to college students form across the state for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholarships are awarded to students who are dependents of Blue Diamond employees or are students who are studying agricultural-related fields in college.
Ceballos is attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and is studying plant and soil science.
“We are proud of this year’s scholarship award recipients and wish them the best as they pursue their continuing education,” said Dan Cummings, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Blue Diamond Growers. “The Blue Diamond Growers Foundation is committed to helping support this next generation of students who will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the agricultural industry in the years to come.”
Celebrating its 14th anniversary this year, the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2008 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pursuing a four-year college degree. Since 2008, the Blue Diamond Foundation has awarded nearly 175 scholarships.