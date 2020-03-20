As per the Centers For Disease Control, here is its guidelines concerning symptoms and testing for the coronavirus:
Call your doctor: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.
If you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 or you are a resident in a community where there is ongoing spread of COVID-19 and develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider and tell them about your symptoms and your exposure. They will decide whether you need to be tested, but keep in mind that there is no treatment for COVID-19 and people who are mildly ill may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home.
If you are at higher risk for serious illness
People at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider early, even if their illness is mild.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
If you are extremely sick get medical attention immediately.
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion or inability to arouse
• Bluish lips or face
This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Source: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html