Just before 9:30 p.m. on February 9 Tulare County Sheriffs Office Deputies were called to the Woodville Market in the 16000 block of Avenue 168 in Woodville for a robbery.
When they arrived, Deputies learned the suspect walked into the store and pulled out a gun. Store employees were able to scare the suspect off before he could rob the business. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sgt. David De La Cruz at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com, or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.