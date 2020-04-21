The Tulare County Cattlewomen have announced the winners of their scholarships.
The winner of the $1,500 Marian Guthrie Memorial Scholarship is Serena Schotanus. Schotanus is a 2019 graduate of Central Valley Christian High School. She has been attending Kansas State University and majoring in Animal Science with plans to obtain a Veterinary Degree.
She is the daughter of Myron and Jodi Schotanus of Tipton. She has been active in FFA, sports, the Visalia Rockettes Equestrian Drill Team and is a lifetime member of California Scholarship Federation. She has been accepted into the Kansas State Veterinary Medicine Early Admissions Program.
The three winners of $1,000 scholarships are Grace Guthrie, Paige Kroes and Madelyn Fernandes.
Guthrie is the daughter of John and Lee Guthrie of Porterville. She’s currently in her third year at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and majoring in Ag Business. She has added an accounting minor to her undergraduate degree and plans to further her education in an accounting master’s program. She has been active in the Young Cattlemen’s Association and was the Cal Poly Bull Test Secretary.
Kroes is the daughter of Michael and Kellie Kroes of Tipton. She will graduate from Central Valley Christian High School in May. She’s planning to attend Colorado State University and major in Ag Education. She has been active in FFA, volleyball, and community service activities.
Fernandes is the daughter of Frank and Diane Fernandes of Tulare. She will graduate from Mission Oak High School in June. She plans to attend Fresno State and will major in Ag Education. She has been active in FFA, and raising and showing dairy cattle.